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Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

The IDF is planning operations against the Iranian regime for a period exceeding three weeks. Israel's goal is to significantly weaken Tehran's capabilities in coordination with the United States.

Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN

Israel plans to continue its military campaign against Iran for at least three more weeks. This was stated by Israeli Defense Forces spokeswoman Effie Defrin in a comment to CNN, UNN reports.

Details

We are prepared, in coordination with our US allies, and are developing plans at least until the Jewish holiday of Passover, in about three weeks. And we have larger plans for a period of more than three weeks after that.

- she stated.

The IDF spokeswoman added that Israel "is not working on a stopwatch or a schedule, but to achieve its goals, which are to seriously weaken the Iranian regime."

Recall

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi stated that his country is receiving military assistance from Russia and China amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, responded to this. He called Tehran's statement an attempt to "raise its price."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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