The Israel Defense Forces is resuming hostilities in the sectors of Rafah, Al-Nasr, Al-Shawka and other areas of Gaza. Residents need to urgently move to the shelter in Al-Mawasi.
The IDF has begun airstrikes on Hezbollah targets following a rocket attack on Metula. Israel holds the Lebanese government responsible for security on its territory.
The Israel Defense Forces are eliminating terrorist infrastructure in Gaza and striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The operations are aimed at destroying terrorist cells and infrastructure.
The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets of "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon, carrying out 20-30 separate explosions. The IDF discovered weapons and missile launchers that violate the ceasefire agreement.
The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.
A large-scale funeral ceremony for Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was held at the Kamil Shamoun Stadium in Beirut. The funeral procession was attended by over 50,000 people, including high-ranking Iranian officials.
Three buses are blown up in the Tel Aviv suburbs, and a fourth bomb is defused. Israeli security services blame Palestinian militants and increase security measures.
Israel discovered a discrepancy in one of the bodies handed over to Hamas during a truce exchange. The bodies included two children and a woman, but one of the bodies did not belong to the boys' mother, as Hamas had claimed.
The Israeli Air Force attacked Hezbollah facilities on the Lebanese-Syrian border that were used to smuggle weapons. The IDF announced the continuation of operations against the terrorist organization.
The IDF received the bodies of four dead Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip from the Red Cross. The military held a ceremony and is transporting the bodies to Israel for identification.
The IDF attacked Hezbollah's military facilities in Lebanon, where rocket launchers and weapons were found. The strikes were in response to a violation of agreements between the two countries.
A shipment of 2,000-pound MK-84 bombs from the United States arrives in Israel after a 9-month supply pause. Trump lifts Biden's ban on heavy weapons sales, which had been in effect since May 2024.
Sasha Trufanov, Ier Horn and Sagui Dekel-Chen crossed the border into Israel after being released from Hamas captivity. This is the sixth hostage exchange, after which Israel is to release 369 Palestinian prisoners.
The Israeli army increased its combat readiness in the south and sent additional troops to the Gaza Strip. This followed Netanyahu's ultimatum to release hostages by February 15.
The Israeli Defense Forces struck an arms smuggling tunnel between Syria and Lebanon in the Bekaa area. Ammunition depots and rocket launchers that posed a security threat were also destroyed.
Hamas handed over three civilian hostages to Israel - Ofer Calderon, Yarden Bibas and Keith Siegel. In exchange, Israel is to release 180 Palestinian prisoners.
8 hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, are released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip. In exchange, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners.
In the Gaza Strip, Hamas militants released 8 hostages - three Israelis and five Thai citizens. In exchange, Israel is to release 110 Palestinian prisoners.
Michael Brodsky denied the information about Israel's initiative to hand over Russian weapons seized in Lebanon to Ukraine. He explained that it was only a private legislative initiative that was not continued.
The four Israeli female soldiers abducted by Hamas from the Nahal Oz post on October 7 returned home. The hostages were transferred through the Red Cross and reunited with their families.
Israel's deputy foreign minister offered to hand over Russian-made weapons captured from enemies to Ukraine. The parties also discussed the threats posed by Iran's cooperation with Russia and bilateral cooperation.
Israel has launched a large-scale military operation against terrorism in the West Bank city of Jenin. The IDF, Shabak and Israeli police are participating in Operation Iron Wall to strengthen security in the region.
The Israeli military opened fire on Palestinians who approached the troops in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF stated that it was acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement to maintain the security zone.
Hamas sent Israel a list of hostages to be released, including three women. The exchange is to take place within the framework of a 42-day truce, where 33 Israelis are to be exchanged for 1,900 Palestinians.
Hamas did not provide a list of hostages for exchange, violating key terms of the ceasefire. In response, the IDF continues military strikes in the Gaza Strip under the Prime Minister's directive.
There is a risk that the war in Gaza will continue. The signed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas may come into force only on Monday. The Israeli government will meet only on Saturday evening to vote on the agreement.
The Israeli military eliminated Hamas militant Mohammed Hasham Zahedi Abu Al-Rus, who was involved in the attack on the Nova festival on October 7. The IDF also struck 50 terror targets in the Gaza Strip.
Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the assassinated Yahya Sinwar, has become the new leader of Hamas in Gaza. He is known by the nickname “The Shadow” and is working to restore the militant groups, despite the decision of the leadership in Doha.
An Israeli delegation arrives in Doha for talks with Hamas on the release of hostages and a ceasefire. The main disagreements concern control over the Philadelphia Corridor and the presence of troops in Gaza.
An Israeli delegation arrives in Qatar to resume indirect talks with Hamas on the release of hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu provided detailed instructions for the negotiation process.