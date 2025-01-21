IDF opens fire on Palestinians in Gaza Strip - media

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) opened fire on Palestinian suspects who “posed a threat” to troops stationed in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Monday, January 20, the Israeli Defense Forces said they opened fire on suspicious Palestinians who “posed a threat” to troops stationed in Rafah in southern Gaza.

According to the military, the suspects who approached the troops in Rafah were shot at and wounded - writes The Times of Israel.

The publication reminded that Israeli troops are still deployed in the Gaza Strip, despite the ceasefire with Hamas. The military has repeatedly warned Palestinians not to approach IDF locations.

“The IDF is acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and maintaining the security zone in accordance with the agreement. Further details are under investigation,” the statement said.

Recall

Israel announced the beginning of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on January 19 at 11:15 a.m. local time. This happened after Hamas handed over a list of three female hostages to be released.