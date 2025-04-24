$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 14070 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 40383 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 65196 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 44729 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 75207 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 41887 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 36479 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32425 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35302 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44566 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

747 mm
Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4258 views

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, doctors hospitalized a three-year-old child. In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris fell near a residential building, garages and cars are on fire.

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, doctors hospitalized a three-year-old child. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He also noted that in the Holosiivskyi district, a "probable UAV fragment fell near a residential building".

Garages are also on fire in this area. Cars are on fire at another location

- wrote Klitschko.

Later, he added that a fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. In addition, fires broke out in non-residential premises in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"There is destruction. People are under the rubble. Rescuers and doctors are working at the scene," said the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, said that Kyiv is under a combined attack.

Including from ballistic missile strikes from various directions

- the official specified.

He warned that the threat from the Russians "will persist for the coming hours."

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, April 24, powerful explosions were heard. According to the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

