Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, doctors hospitalized a three-year-old child. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

He also noted that in the Holosiivskyi district, a "probable UAV fragment fell near a residential building".

Garages are also on fire in this area. Cars are on fire at another location - wrote Klitschko.

Later, he added that a fire broke out in a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. In addition, fires broke out in non-residential premises in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"There is destruction. People are under the rubble. Rescuers and doctors are working at the scene," said the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, said that Kyiv is under a combined attack.

Including from ballistic missile strikes from various directions - the official specified.

He warned that the threat from the Russians "will persist for the coming hours."

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, April 24, powerful explosions were heard. According to the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs.

