Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 23043 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
07:34 AM • 23647 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 78508 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 157521 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 142440 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 143237 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292485 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 116485 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 143304 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 331764 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 23043 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 107958 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 292485 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 240445 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 331764 views
Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18275 views

The criminal case against the NBU's chief lawyer, Oleksandr Zima, is effectively not being investigated, which may allow him to avoid punishment due to the statute of limitations, according to lawyer Kasyanenko.

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Despite the high-profile nature of the criminal proceedings due to the possible abuse of power by the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zyma, the investigative actions in the case, opened at the end of 2023, are not actually being carried out, no suspicion has been announced, and the figure himself continues to hold office. The founder of the law firm "Kasyanenko and Partners" Dmytro Kasyanenko noted in a commentary to UNN that this may indicate a deliberate delay and will allow the chief lawyer of the NBU to avoid punishment.

Zyma's case

At the end of 2023, criminal proceedings were registered under Part 2 of Art. 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official position, which caused serious consequences). According to UNN, the reason for opening the case was an official letter signed by the chief lawyer of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma, who is also the chairman of the Administrative Board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals, addressed to the Fund. In the document, the official, on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine, gave a "recommendation" to the DGF to withdraw from the court the lawsuits filed against the NBU by representatives of Concord Bank even before the start of its liquidation process. In the lawsuits, Concord challenged fines totaling almost 63.5 million hryvnias imposed by the regulator.

The Fund followed the recommendation-instruction, which, according to the co-owner of the bank, Olena Sosiedka, deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial.

After the transfer of the investigation of the criminal proceedings to the Pechersk Police Department in the city of Kyiv, Concord's co-owners Olena and Yuliia Sosiedka were recognized as victims. According to lawyers, this means that the investigators recognized that Oleksandr Zyma's actions caused real significant damage.

In response to UNN's request, the police reported that during the investigation they plan to question the chief lawyer of the National Bank, after which they will consider the possibility of applying to the court for his removal from office.

However, according to UNN sources familiar with the investigation, for almost six months no active investigative action has taken place. Since the questioning of the victims, only a few measures have been taken to obtain documents by the investigators, but the questioning of witnesses or the potential suspect, not to mention the change of Oleksandr Zyma's status, is still absent.

Deliberate delay?

Lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko notes that the situation raises serious doubts about the integrity of the investigation and has all the signs of an artificial delay.

There are reasonable suspicions of a deliberate delay in the investigation. According to the current version of Art. 219 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the term of pre-trial investigation is calculated not from the moment of entering information into the ERDR, but from the day the person is notified of the suspicion. However, this does not relieve the investigator of the obligation to take the necessary measures to establish the circumstances of the crime. Inaction in such proceedings directly contradicts Art. 28 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which guarantees the right to a reasonable time for criminal proceedings

- Kasyanenko said.

The lawyer also emphasizes that if the investigation has actually stopped, despite the availability of primary evidence and victims - this may be a sign of official negligence or intentional stalling of the case by law enforcement agencies.

If a person has not yet been notified of suspicion, but there are victims, primary evidence has been collected and the investigation has stopped without objective reasons, this may indicate official negligence or intentional delay

- Kasyanenko said.

At the same time, the lawyer drew attention to the fact that by continuing to hold office, Zyma may obstruct the investigation, in particular, influence witnesses, etc. "Under the conditions when the person involved continues to hold office, there is a risk of pressure on witnesses or attempts to avoid responsibility," the lawyer explained.

It is worth noting that, according to Art. 49 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the statute of limitations for crimes of medium gravity (Part 1 of Art. 364) is 3 years and 5 years for serious crimes (Part 2 of Art. 364), and they are calculated from the moment of the crime, not from the moment of opening criminal proceedings. "If the suspicion is not served within these terms or the case is not transferred to court - the person will avoid punishment. Such actions or inaction of the investigating authorities undermine confidence in justice and constitute a violation of the victims' right to an effective investigation," Kasyanenko stressed.

He also added that in such a situation, victims have the right to file a complaint with the prosecutor, as well as with the investigating judge - with a demand to oblige the pre-trial investigation body to take the necessary procedural actions.

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling28.04.25, 15:59 • 49592 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
