04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 5756 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 14675 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 23806 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 19482 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 57138 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 83564 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 62322 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56792 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 188060 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
The number of victims of the enemy attack in Kharkiv has risen to 31

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Kharkiv at the site of the enemy attack; the number of injured has risen to 31, including an infant. A commercial and office building and part of an apartment building have been destroyed.

The number of victims of the enemy attack in Kharkiv has risen to 31

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy attack, the number of injured has risen to 31, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to preliminary data, 31 people were injured, including one child (an infant). A total of 12 people were rescued.

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service clarified that a commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a 4-story apartment building were destroyed.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene: rescuers, high-altitude workers, dog handlers, pyrotechnicians, and psychologists, as well as city utility services.

Russia, presumably, attacked Kharkiv with two "Iskanders": the number of victims increased to 3002.01.26, 17:18 • 1606 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kharkiv