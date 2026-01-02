The number of victims of the enemy attack in Kharkiv has risen to 31

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the enemy attack, the number of injured has risen to 31, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to preliminary data, 31 people were injured, including one child (an infant). A total of 12 people were rescued. - the report says.

The State Emergency Service clarified that a commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a 4-story apartment building were destroyed.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene: rescuers, high-altitude workers, dog handlers, pyrotechnicians, and psychologists, as well as city utility services.

