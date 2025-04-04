The Pechersk Court changed the preventive measure for Illya Lapin to house arrest around the clock due to his state of health. He is suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region in May 2024.
Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.
As a result of the UAV attack on Kharkiv, a family with a 12-year-old girl, her parents and a 45-year-old neighbor died. 34 people were injured, including three children.
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones, hitting residential buildings. Five people died, including an 88-year-old man, and 35 were injured to varying degrees.
On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.
Over the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. The Defense Forces repel enemy attacks and strike at enemy positions.
As a result of the night drone attack by Russians on Kharkiv, the number of dead has increased to four, and the number of wounded has increased to 35. In total, there were seven hits, mostly in the Novobavarskyi district.
On April 3, a traffic accident occurred in Kharkiv: a JEEP Cherokee and a Renault collided. The 72-year-old Renault driver died, and a boy of 12-14 years old is in serious condition in the hospital.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.
Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones, damaging infrastructure and houses. A 57-year-old man was wounded in Derhachi, allegedly by a "Geran-2" UAV.
Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.
On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.
On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.
Explosions rang out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at night due to a drone attack. Fires broke out at the impact sites, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.
Enemy drones attacked the Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region, causing a fire. There is no information about casualties yet, services are working at the scene.
In the last 40 minutes, the enemy has struck the city of Kharkiv 14 times. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration called not to film the work of air defense.
In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.
On April 2, a Russian "Molniya" drone hit a 16-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two people who were in the apartment were injured.
From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.
Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.
As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including three children. Houses and businesses were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi district.
Over the past day, 176 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 101 air strikes and carried out about 5,500 shellings.
The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.