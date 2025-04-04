$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15804 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28873 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64863 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213926 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122664 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Improper defense of Kharkiv region: court changed the preventive measure for Colonel Lapin

The Pechersk Court changed the preventive measure for Illya Lapin to house arrest around the clock due to his state of health. He is suspected of improper defense of Kharkiv region in May 2024.

War • April 4, 01:22 PM • 9808 views

It is not Trump, but Putin who should ask for a ceasefire - CCD

Putin is prolonging the war, waiting for a call from the USA, but he should be the one to ask. The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council, Kovalenko, emphasized that Russia must pay for its audacity.

War • April 4, 12:47 PM • 10524 views

A whole family died in Kharkiv due to a Russian drone strike

As a result of the UAV attack on Kharkiv, a family with a 12-year-old girl, her parents and a 45-year-old neighbor died. 34 people were injured, including three children.

War • April 4, 09:55 AM • 13530 views

Russian strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to 5

The Russian army attacked Kharkiv with drones, hitting residential buildings. Five people died, including an 88-year-old man, and 35 were injured to varying degrees.

War • April 4, 07:30 AM • 7510 views

42 out of 78 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 22 did not reach their targets

On the night of April 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed drones and imitators. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 42 UAVs in the north, east and center of the country. Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia were hit.

War • April 4, 05:38 AM • 3918 views

More than half of the battles on the front are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 156 combat clashes were recorded, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. The Defense Forces repel enemy attacks and strike at enemy positions.

War • April 4, 05:31 AM • 3746 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the drone attack increased overnight

As a result of the night drone attack by Russians on Kharkiv, the number of dead has increased to four, and the number of wounded has increased to 35. In total, there were seven hits, mostly in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 4, 04:18 AM • 4336 views

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: rescuers unblocked fragments of the third body

In Kharkiv, the number of dead as a result of the Russian drone attack has increased to three, 32 people were injured. In total, there were seven hits in the city, mainly in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 3, 11:09 PM • 4556 views

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims of the drone attack has increased, people are under the rubble

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, two people died, three may be under the rubble. The roof of a multi-storey building with an area of 500 sq. m, cars and apartments caught fire.

War • April 3, 09:37 PM • 6220 views

Drone strike in Kharkiv: one person died, the number of injured is growing

As a result of a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, one person died, and the number of injured increased to 29. Four victims were hospitalized, one of them is in serious condition.

War • April 3, 08:50 PM • 5600 views

Drone strike on Kharkiv: at least 12 people injured as a result of hitting a multi-story building

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on April 3, 12 people are known to have been injured. An enemy drone hit an apartment building in the Novobavarskyi district.

War • April 3, 08:23 PM • 5074 views

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, causing a significant fire after hitting a two-story building. There is preliminary information about casualties.

War • April 3, 07:24 PM • 13484 views

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

On April 3, a traffic accident occurred in Kharkiv: a JEEP Cherokee and a Renault collided. The 72-year-old Renault driver died, and a boy of 12-14 years old is in serious condition in the hospital.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 05:30 PM • 12701 views

Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.

War • April 3, 11:50 AM • 8080 views

Nighttime Russian drone strike on Kharkiv and its suburbs has left a man injured: the aftermath is shown

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and its suburbs with drones, damaging infrastructure and houses. A 57-year-old man was wounded in Derhachi, allegedly by a "Geran-2" UAV.

War • April 3, 08:26 AM • 10163 views

Support centers for families of prisoners and missing persons opened in Ukraine: where and how they work

Support centers for families of prisoners of war and missing persons have started operating in Ukraine. Assistance will be provided by regional representatives and other specialists.

Society • April 3, 07:18 AM • 5848 views

28 out of 39 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of April 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 39 drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 28 Shahed-type strike UAVs in the north and east of the country, but Kharkiv region, Donetsk region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

War • April 3, 06:10 AM • 4690 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 3: rain and variable cloudiness are expected

On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.

Society • April 3, 04:39 AM • 10594 views

A fire broke out in Kharkiv after a terrorist drone attack

Explosions rang out in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv at night due to a drone attack. Fires broke out at the impact sites, and rescuers are eliminating the consequences.

War • April 2, 08:28 PM • 14271 views

Drones attack Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region: what is known

Enemy drones attacked the Malodanylivska community in Kharkiv region, causing a fire. There is no information about casualties yet, services are working at the scene.

War • April 2, 07:41 PM • 12586 views

Occupants struck Kharkiv 14 times - mayor

In the last 40 minutes, the enemy has struck the city of Kharkiv 14 times. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration called not to film the work of air defense.

War • April 2, 07:37 PM • 11052 views

Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones: strike on the private sector

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported a drone attack on the city, with a preliminary strike on the private sector of the Kyiv district.

War • April 2, 07:07 PM • 11135 views

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Society • April 2, 04:51 PM • 20196 views

Russian strike on Kharkiv: number of injured rises to 4

In the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a residential building. Currently, there are reports of four casualties, including a child.

War • April 2, 02:01 PM • 21597 views

Enemy drone "Molniya" struck Kharkiv: two people injured, including a child

On April 2, a Russian "Molniya" drone hit a 16-story residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two people who were in the apartment were injured.

Society • April 2, 01:48 PM • 21436 views

MMC conclusions from April 1 are issued in electronic form - Umerov

From April 1, VLK conclusions will be created online and automatically entered into the "Oberig" register. You will no longer need to personally take them to the TCC.

Society • April 2, 10:39 AM • 17867 views

"There is no need to wait a month" of Russia's "no" to a ceasefire: Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia amid the latest Russian attacks

Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.

War • April 2, 08:07 AM • 18695 views

Nine people, including 3 children, have been injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: consequences shown

As a result of a massive drone attack on Kharkiv, 9 people were injured, including three children. Houses and businesses were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

War • April 2, 06:51 AM • 6887 views

More than a third of the battles are in one direction: a map of hostilities from the General Staff

Over the past day, 176 combat clashes were recorded on the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy launched 101 air strikes and carried out about 5,500 shellings.

War • April 2, 05:35 AM • 6363 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail

The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.

Society • April 2, 05:03 AM • 16621 views