Scheme for double access to methadone liquidated in Kharkiv: four doctors received suspicions

Law enforcement officers have eliminated a large-scale scheme for obtaining double access to methadone. Four doctors have been served with notices of suspicion. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, prosecutors, together with police investigators, uncovered a scheme in three private medical centers in the city that allowed patients to uncontrollably obtain a narcotic substance and then sell it to other individuals. - the message says.

According to the investigation, from February 2024 to April 2025, three psychiatrists from two medical institutions, under the guise of treating drug addicts through opioid substitution therapy (OST), issued methadone to patients. At the same time, the doctors deliberately did not enter data about these visitors into the "Monitoring of Socially Significant Diseases" information system. Because of this, patients could simultaneously receive the narcotic drug in several medical centers.

It was established that some of the individuals who received drugs within the OST programs did not actually undergo treatment, but sold the narcotic substance to third parties.

As a result of the conducted investigative and analytical measures, law enforcement officers established that more than 1,200 drug addicts were on double registration in the specified medical institutions. - added the prosecutor's office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, all three doctors were notified of suspicion of violating the rules for the use of narcotic drugs, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Parts 1, 2 of Article 320 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They made over 1 million hryvnias per month from methadone: a drug gang was liquidated in Cherkasy region In the Cherkasy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal group that was selling methadone on a large scale. The monthly "income" of the criminals was over one million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBU press service. According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by several residents of Uman. They set up a drug distribution network in the city and the surrounding area. The dealers were selling methadone "from hand to hand" during personal meetings, as well as through a network of dealers. Law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of the criminals selling drugs. During searches at the residences of the perpetrators and in their cars, law enforcement officers found: * packaged methadone; * cash obtained from the sale of drugs; * mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the collected evidence, the organizers and members of the criminal group were served notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The operation to expose and neutralize the criminals was carried out by officers of the SBU in the Cherkasy region together with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.

In addition, a narcologist from another Kharkiv private medical center, who is currently working in a state medical institution, also violated the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs. From December 2024 to January 2025, she did not check information about patients being on OST in other institutions, allowing them to undergo the program repeatedly. At the same time, the doctor did not enter the personal data of visitors into the information system. Thus, patients received methadone in two medical institutions at once.

Under the procedural guidance of the Saltivka District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, she was notified of suspicion of violating the established rules for dispensing narcotic drugs, which led to their acquisition by fraud (Part 2 of Article 320 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures and removing the suspects from their positions is currently being decided.

In Georgia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian was detained: police found 153 packages of methadone on him