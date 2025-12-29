Scheme for double access to methadone liquidated in Kharkiv: four doctors received suspicions

$42.060.13
49.560.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 2160 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 1378 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 13154 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 30031 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 49529 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 54987 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 49174 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 39100 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43289 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 51523 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainians receive social assistance for adopting children: payment algorithmDecember 29, 04:18 AM • 9226 views
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 23535 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14105 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 17768 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 6204 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 2962 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 6518 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 35142 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133275 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 177960 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children08:13 AM • 14246 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 32206 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 42753 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 133275 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 43154 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
Brent Crude

Scheme for double access to methadone liquidated in Kharkiv: four doctors received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Law enforcement officers liquidated a large-scale scheme for double access to methadone in Kharkiv, where four doctors issued methadone to drug addicts without proper accounting. More than 1,200 drug addicts were on double registration, receiving the drug in several medical centers and selling it to third parties.

Scheme for double access to methadone liquidated in Kharkiv: four doctors received suspicions

Law enforcement officers have eliminated a large-scale scheme for obtaining double access to methadone. Four doctors have been served with notices of suspicion. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

In Kharkiv, prosecutors, together with police investigators, uncovered a scheme in three private medical centers in the city that allowed patients to uncontrollably obtain a narcotic substance and then sell it to other individuals.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, from February 2024 to April 2025, three psychiatrists from two medical institutions, under the guise of treating drug addicts through opioid substitution therapy (OST), issued methadone to patients. At the same time, the doctors deliberately did not enter data about these visitors into the "Monitoring of Socially Significant Diseases" information system. Because of this, patients could simultaneously receive the narcotic drug in several medical centers.

It was established that some of the individuals who received drugs within the OST programs did not actually undergo treatment, but sold the narcotic substance to third parties.

As a result of the conducted investigative and analytical measures, law enforcement officers established that more than 1,200 drug addicts were on double registration in the specified medical institutions.

- added the prosecutor's office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, all three doctors were notified of suspicion of violating the rules for the use of narcotic drugs, committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Parts 1, 2 of Article 320 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

They made over 1 million hryvnias per month from methadone: a drug gang was liquidated in Cherkasy region In the Cherkasy region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized a criminal group that was selling methadone on a large scale. The monthly "income" of the criminals was over one million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBU press service. According to the investigation, the criminal business was organized by several residents of Uman. They set up a drug distribution network in the city and the surrounding area. The dealers were selling methadone "from hand to hand" during personal meetings, as well as through a network of dealers. Law enforcement officers documented more than 20 episodes of the criminals selling drugs. During searches at the residences of the perpetrators and in their cars, law enforcement officers found: * packaged methadone; * cash obtained from the sale of drugs; * mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity. Based on the collected evidence, the organizers and members of the criminal group were served notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The operation to expose and neutralize the criminals was carried out by officers of the SBU in the Cherkasy region together with the National Police under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor's office. 02.05.25, 15:09 • 3831 view

In addition, a narcologist from another Kharkiv private medical center, who is currently working in a state medical institution, also violated the rules for the circulation of narcotic drugs. From December 2024 to January 2025, she did not check information about patients being on OST in other institutions, allowing them to undergo the program repeatedly. At the same time, the doctor did not enter the personal data of visitors into the information system. Thus, patients received methadone in two medical institutions at once.

Under the procedural guidance of the Saltivka District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, she was notified of suspicion of violating the established rules for dispensing narcotic drugs, which led to their acquisition by fraud (Part 2 of Article 320 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of choosing preventive measures and removing the suspects from their positions is currently being decided.

In Georgia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian was detained: police found 153 packages of methadone on him25.12.25, 17:59 • 4537 views

Olga Rozgon

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv