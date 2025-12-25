In Georgia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian was detained: police found 153 packages of methadone on him

In Tbilisi, a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained on charges of supporting drug trafficking. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, according to UNN, citing News Georgia.

Details

Following a personal search and a search of the suspect's apartment, police found 153 packages of methadone prepared for sale. Materials used for packaging doses were also seized as evidence.

Two Ukrainians detained in Georgia: methadone found

The investigation of the case is ongoing. The detainee faces up to 20 years in prison or a life sentence.