In Georgia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian was detained: police found 153 packages of methadone on him

Exclusive
10:58 AM • 18093 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 20188 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 22750 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 18700 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 17112 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13784 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 51108 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 68079 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32637 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 55291 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 16552 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 18392 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 17013 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 10280 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 19229 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 18093 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 51108 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 37316 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 68079 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 55291 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Europe
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 1706 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 3282 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 10454 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 17237 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 18612 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

In Georgia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian was detained: police found 153 packages of methadone on him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Georgian police detained a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen in Tbilisi on suspicion of drug distribution. 153 packages of methadone, ready for sale, and packaging materials were seized from him.

In Georgia, a 19-year-old Ukrainian was detained: police found 153 packages of methadone on him

In Tbilisi, a 19-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained on charges of supporting drug trafficking. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, according to UNN, citing News Georgia.

Details

Following a personal search and a search of the suspect's apartment, police found 153 packages of methadone prepared for sale. Materials used for packaging doses were also seized as evidence.

Two Ukrainians detained in Georgia: methadone found26.07.25, 20:58 • 5974 views

The investigation of the case is ongoing. The detainee faces up to 20 years in prison or a life sentence.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Life imprisonment
Tbilisi
Ukraine
Georgia