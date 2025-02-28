Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 2100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 6532 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101439 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 80706 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110513 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 115951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143681 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115045 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167472 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122274 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Most flights canceled at Munich airport due to strike

Most flights canceled at Munich airport due to strike

Munich Airport has announced a 48-hour strike from February 27 to 28. As a result, most of the 1,600 scheduled flights will be canceled, and passengers are advised to check flight status.

News of the World • February 26, 06:14 AM • 32954 views
Poland restricts granting asylum to foreigners: what is known about the new law

Poland restricts granting asylum to foreigners: what is known about the new law

The Sejm of Poland has passed a law allowing to limit the acceptance of applications for international protection to 60 days. The restrictions will not apply to unaccompanied minors, pregnant women and persons with special needs.

News of the World • February 24, 02:13 PM • 41935 views
German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

German elections on February 23: what will change for Ukraine

Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag, with Merz and Scholz in the main race. The results may affect military aid to Ukraine and policy toward Ukrainian refugees.

Politics • February 19, 12:14 PM • 279948 views
US suspends consideration of immigration applications from Ukrainians allowed to enter under Biden-era programs - report

US suspends consideration of immigration applications from Ukrainians allowed to enter under Biden-era programs - report

The Trump administration has temporarily frozen the processing of immigration applications from migrants from Ukraine and Latin America. The decision is related to checking potential fraud and security issues.

Society • February 19, 07:27 AM • 50144 views
Resumption of passport issuance to Ukrainian men abroad: how many citizens received documents

Resumption of passport issuance to Ukrainian men abroad: how many citizens received documents

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has resumed issuing foreign passports and passports of a citizen of Ukraine for men aged 18-60 abroad. On the first day, nearly 1,700 foreign passports and more than 400 domestic passports were issued.

Society • February 18, 12:03 PM • 40876 views
First joint NATO-Ukraine training center opens in Poland

First joint NATO-Ukraine training center opens in Poland

The JATEC Center for Analysis was launched in Bydgoszcz to study the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The center will facilitate Ukraine's integration into NATO and the implementation of changes to the Alliance's strategies.

War • February 18, 04:44 AM • 72073 views
First “Unity Hub” for Ukrainians to be opened in Berlin

First “Unity Hub” for Ukrainians to be opened in Berlin

The first Unity Hub will be opened in Berlin to support Ukrainians abroad. The project will provide counseling, integration, cultural and educational assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

Society • February 15, 06:29 PM • 48625 views
Resumption of passport issuance for men abroad: the Migration Service has provided clarifications

Resumption of passport issuance for men abroad: the Migration Service has provided clarifications

The SMS allowed men aged 18-60 to obtain passports abroad without additional documents if they applied before April 25, 2024. Automatic military registration through the Ministry of Defense.

Society • February 15, 12:00 PM • 100749 views
Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry

Ukrainian men abroad will be able to get passports next week - Interior Ministry

The government is resuming issuing passports to Ukrainians abroad starting next week. Men aged 18-60 who have submitted their documents to the state enterprise Document by April 25 will be able to receive passports upon presentation of military registration documents.

Society • February 14, 11:50 AM • 177699 views
Exclusive
A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available

A car runs into a crowd in Munich: no information on the ethnicity of the victims is available

In the center of Munich, a car drove into a crowd of participants in the Verdi trade union strike, injuring 28 people. The driver, a 24-year-old Afghan, was detained, and authorities do not rule out a terrorist attack.

Society • February 13, 02:35 PM • 146156 views
Germany has started to refuse entry to Ukrainians: who is affected

Germany has started to refuse entry to Ukrainians: who is affected

German border guards may refuse entry to Ukrainians who have already received protection in other EU countries. The visa-free regime for short-term travel remains in effect, but it is necessary to prove the tourist purpose of the visit.

Society • February 12, 05:46 PM • 60338 views
Ex-prisoners deported from Kherson are stuck in Georgia without housing, food and documents

Ex-prisoners deported from Kherson are stuck in Georgia without housing, food and documents

About 10 Ukrainian ex-prisoners deported from Kherson to Russia have found themselves without documents in Georgia. The people are waiting for a “white passport” from the Ukrainian embassy, having been left without housing and food.

Society • February 12, 04:21 PM • 45481 views
In Germany, Russian pleads guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in court

In Germany, Russian pleads guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in court

A 58-year-old Russian man pleaded guilty to murdering two Ukrainian soldiers in Murnau after a dispute in a bar. The motive was an insult to “national pride” during a discussion about the war in Ukraine.

War • February 10, 04:59 PM • 39988 views
German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women for baby

German couple sentenced to life for murdering Ukrainian women for baby

A Mannheim court has sentenced a German couple to life in prison for the murder of two Ukrainian women, a mother and daughter. The couple killed the women to kidnap the newborn child of one of them and pass it off as their own.

Crimes and emergencies • February 10, 04:25 PM • 37644 views
Ukrainians leave Poland en masse: what is the reason

Ukrainians leave Poland en masse: what is the reason

More than 1. 14 million Ukrainian refugees chose Germany over Poland as a place of residence. The main reasons were higher salaries, better social benefits, and healthcare services.

Society • February 10, 11:17 AM • 77105 views
Czech Republic changes rules for Ukrainian refugees: what you need to know

Czech Republic changes rules for Ukrainian refugees: what you need to know

The Czech president signs amendments to the law on the protection of Ukrainian refugees, extending their stay. The document also prohibits the granting of citizenship to Russians and introduces criminal liability for activities in favor of foreign countries.

War • February 6, 05:17 PM • 57925 views
A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June

A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June

A Unity Hub center may appear in Prague by June to help Ukrainian refugees return home. The project will be jointly funded by Ukraine, the Czech Interior Ministry and the EU.

Society • February 6, 02:14 PM • 66461 views
Lithuania has shown impressive results of integration of Ukrainian refugees - UN data

Lithuania has shown impressive results of integration of Ukrainian refugees - UN data

53% of Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania have official jobs, and 83% of children attend school. The UN will allocate $10.9 million to further support 55,000 refugees until 2025.

Economy • February 5, 12:20 PM • 38792 views
A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

A Ukrainian was beaten to death in Bratislava: MFA demands investigation and prosecution of perpetrators

A Ukrainian man died in Bratislava after being seriously injured near a shopping center. It is suspected that the man was beaten by security guards after an attempted shoplifting.

Crimes and emergencies • February 3, 05:03 PM • 50324 views
UK simplifies visa rules for children from Ukraine

UK simplifies visa rules for children from Ukraine

The UK government has renewed the Homes for Ukraine program, which facilitates the entry of children to sponsor parents. Children will receive a residence permit for 18 months with access to education and healthcare.

Our people abroad • January 31, 08:55 PM • 45772 views
Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

Man convicted in Germany for murder of 9-year-old girl from Ukraine

A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 9-year-old girl from Ukraine in Germany. The perpetrator, the former partner of the child's mother, strangled the girl on her way to school after breaking up with her.

Crimes and emergencies • January 31, 01:35 PM • 44352 views
About 200 thousand more people will leave Ukraine this year, while those willing to return have decreased - NBU

About 200 thousand more people will leave Ukraine this year, while those willing to return have decreased - NBU

In 2024, 500,000 people left Ukraine, and another 200,000 are expected to leave in 2025. The NBU predicts the return of migrants in 2026, but their number is decreasing due to adaptation abroad.

Society • January 31, 09:18 AM • 118090 views
A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

A Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia allegedly because of a coup threat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

The Slovak police are preparing to deport a Ukrainian citizen born in 1966 on charges of threatening national security. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance to the detainee.

Politics • January 30, 06:52 PM • 127338 views
Exclusive
Return of Ukrainians from abroad: expert explains what the government can do to help

Return of Ukrainians from abroad: expert explains what the government can do to help

Yevhenia Blyzniuk explained that the government should develop separate incentive packages for different groups of refugees. According to her, the easiest way to return Ukrainians from Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria is through logistical proximity.

Society • January 30, 08:09 AM • 105350 views
Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

Poles massively support new terms of 800+ payments for Ukrainians

88% of Poles support the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working Ukrainians who pay taxes. The proposal provides for the payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18.

Economy • January 29, 04:28 PM • 47187 views
Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

Trump officials suspend immigration programs, including Ukrainians - NYT

The U. S. Department of Homeland Security has issued an order to suspend temporary immigrant entry programs. The decision will affect Ukrainians, Cubans, Venezuelans and others who had the opportunity to enter with sponsorship.

Politics • January 25, 08:53 AM • 59492 views
Tusk supports the idea of depriving unemployed Ukrainians of financial assistance

Tusk supports the idea of depriving unemployed Ukrainians of financial assistance

Polish Prime Minister Tusk supported the idea of paying the 800+ allowance only to working migrants who pay taxes. The proposal was put forward by Warsaw Mayor Trzaskowski regarding Ukrainians officially working in Poland.

News of the World • January 23, 08:39 PM • 47929 views
Exclusive
No Ukrainians among those injured in deadly fire at resort in Turkey - MFA

No Ukrainians among those injured in deadly fire at resort in Turkey - MFA

A large-scale hotel fire in the Turkish ski resort of Kartalkaya has claimed 66 lives. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, there are no Ukrainian citizens among the victims.

News of the World • January 21, 02:58 PM • 128309 views
Chernyshov told when a deferment from service is possible when refugees return

Chernyshov told when a deferment from service is possible when refugees return

Refugees from Ukraine will receive a deferral from military service if they are employed in critical industries. The government is creating special job centers in Ukraine and abroad to facilitate the return of citizens.

War • January 20, 12:17 PM • 53766 views
Centers for Assistance to Ukrainians Abroad: the first hub in Berlin has been announced, and the government promises the following practical steps

Centers for Assistance to Ukrainians Abroad: the first hub in Berlin has been announced, and the government promises the following practical steps

The first “Unity Hub” center for Ukrainian refugees in Germany will be established in Berlin. The center will provide cultural opportunities, language courses, and employment assistance.

Society • January 16, 03:08 PM • 56721 views