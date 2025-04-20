Trump may close embassies and consulates in Africa and cut the State Department

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
April 20, 06:46 AM • 12184 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29825 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 30735 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 38040 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44792 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28716 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23442 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19911 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80910 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86024 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
2.6m/s
18%
747 mm
Popular news

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 9864 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 15802 views

In the area of Kotlyne and to the west of it, Russians are slightly retreating - spokesperson for OSUV "Khortytsia"

08:45 AM • 9012 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10548 views

Spokesperson for the "Khortytsia" OSG on the situation in the Kupyansk area: RF is pressing from three sides

09:35 AM • 4868 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 10834 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 16097 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 29825 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 36380 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 36575 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 44792 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 30264 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 32174 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 33276 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 67075 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Trump may close embassies and consulates in Africa and cut the State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

US President Donald Trump may sign an order to reduce the activities of the State Department. It provides for the liquidation of the Bureau of African Affairs, the closure of non-essential embassies, and the dismissal of some diplomats and civil servants.

Trump may close embassies and consulates in Africa and cut the State Department

U.S. President Donald Trump may sign an executive order next week to curtail the activities of the State Department and U.S. embassies in Africa. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

In addition, the document proposes to reduce units at the State Department headquarters that deal with climate change, democracy, and human rights.

The purpose of the executive order, which Trump may sign as early as next week, is to carry out a "rigorous reorganization" of the U.S. State Department and "optimize mission execution" while simultaneously reducing "waste, fraud, and abuse." According to a copy of the 16-page document, the changes are to be implemented by October 1.

According to sources, the signing of the executive order will be accompanied by layoffs of both diplomats and civil servants. In particular, the State Department will begin sending a large number of employees on paid leave and sending out layoff notices.

The draft executive order also calls for the cancellation of the Foreign Service exam for future diplomats and establishes new hiring criteria. Including "alignment with the president's foreign policy vision."

According to the document, the State Department will have to significantly expand the use of artificial intelligence to assist in drafting documents, as well as for "policy development and review" and "operational planning."

The newspaper writes that some provisions of the executive order may be changed by the time it is signed. The media further adds that the proposed reorganization will eliminate regional bureaus that help develop and implement policy in many parts of the world. Instead, these functions will be distributed among four "corps." These include:

  • Eurasian Corps, consisting of Europe, the Russian Federation, and Central Asia;
    • Middle East Corps, consisting of Arab countries, Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan;
      • Latin American Corps, consisting of Central America, South America, and the Caribbean;
        • Indo-Pacific Corps, consisting of East Asia, Southeast Asia, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

          One of the proposals in the draft is the liquidation of the Bureau of African Affairs, which is responsible for U.S. policy in sub-Saharan Africa. Instead, a much smaller office of a special envoy for Africa is envisioned, which will report to the National Security Council at the White House. The new office will focus only on a few priority areas, including "coordinated counterterrorism operations" and "strategic extraction and trade of critical natural resources."

          The draft also states that all "non-essential" embassies and consulates in sub-Saharan Africa will be closed by October 1. Diplomats will be sent to Africa as part of "targeted missions."

          The US State Department demands reporting on colleagues for "anti-Christian bias" 12.04.25, 16:55 • 4065 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          PoliticsOur people abroad
          The New York Times
          United States Department of State
          United States National Security Council
          White House
          Afghanistan
          Maldives
          Donald Trump
          Nepal
          India
          South America
          Bangladesh
          Africa
          Europe
          Central Asia
          United States
          Pakistan
          Iran
          Brent
          $67.65
          Bitcoin
          $84,365.00
          S&P 500
          $5,302.78
          Tesla
          $239.97
          Газ TTF
          $35.66
          Золото
          $3,341.30
          Ethereum
          $1,576.18