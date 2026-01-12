Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of the preparatory stage of negotiations with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration. In an evening address following a meeting with the Ukrainian negotiating group, the head of state stated that the parties are already coordinating schedules for future meetings, and the main documents are practically ready for signing. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized active communication with the American side, which continues on a daily basis. Currently, government officials have been instructed to promptly analyze each of the economic agreements to fully take into account Ukraine's interests.

US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump

We are negotiating with President Trump's representatives on meeting schedules – our documents are largely ready for signing — noted the President.

He also expressed the expectation that this year's forum in Davos will be an effective platform for strengthening relations with partners and attracting funding for the country's recovery after Russian strikes.

Political document on ending the war

Particular attention in the address was paid to the development of a basic document for ending the war. According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side has formulated its own vision of real peace mechanisms. At the same time, he emphasized that the American side maintains constant contact with Russia on this issue.

Norway to provide Ukraine with $400 million in aid - Zelenskyy

The President emphasized that despite the activity of international diplomacy in recent months, the main question regarding Russia's readiness for peace remains open.

Russia's behavior and rhetoric do not indicate at all that they want to end this war or are preparing for it. Everyone sees this — Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state stressed that further developments depend primarily on the position of the United States of America and its leader. It is the actions of partners that will determine what the Kremlin chooses: peace or the continuation of hostilities.

That is why pressure options on the aggressor must remain on the table – all pressure options — summarized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling on the international community to maintain leverage over Moscow.

Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States