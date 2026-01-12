Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
07:13 PM • 72 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 1474 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
05:49 PM • 5216 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
04:29 PM • 9654 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 17990 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 15058 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 17337 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 35861 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 36177 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 30495 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
1m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack by a 9th-grader with a knife at a school in Kyiv is being investigated as attempted murder; police found correspondence with allegedly hostile special servicesPhotoJanuary 12, 09:43 AM • 4362 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32258 views
A group that tried to sell one of the largest batches of "trophy" weapons since the war began has been exposedPhotoJanuary 12, 10:02 AM • 12117 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in LvivJanuary 12, 10:15 AM • 14250 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27196 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 17997 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 27262 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 35867 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 32323 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 37967 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 31528 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 27338 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 33378 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 35578 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 91634 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
NASAMS

Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

President Zelenskyy announced the completion of preparations for documents to be signed with representatives of Donald Trump's administration. The parties are coordinating meeting schedules, and the main documents are almost ready.

Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of the preparatory stage of negotiations with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration. In an evening address following a meeting with the Ukrainian negotiating group, the head of state stated that the parties are already coordinating schedules for future meetings, and the main documents are practically ready for signing. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized active communication with the American side, which continues on a daily basis. Currently, government officials have been instructed to promptly analyze each of the economic agreements to fully take into account Ukraine's interests.

US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump12.01.26, 13:16 • 17338 views

We are negotiating with President Trump's representatives on meeting schedules – our documents are largely ready for signing

— noted the President.

He also expressed the expectation that this year's forum in Davos will be an effective platform for strengthening relations with partners and attracting funding for the country's recovery after Russian strikes.

Political document on ending the war

Particular attention in the address was paid to the development of a basic document for ending the war. According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side has formulated its own vision of real peace mechanisms. At the same time, he emphasized that the American side maintains constant contact with Russia on this issue.

Norway to provide Ukraine with $400 million in aid - Zelenskyy12.01.26, 19:25 • 1472 views

The President emphasized that despite the activity of international diplomacy in recent months, the main question regarding Russia's readiness for peace remains open.

Russia's behavior and rhetoric do not indicate at all that they want to end this war or are preparing for it. Everyone sees this

— Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state stressed that further developments depend primarily on the position of the United States of America and its leader. It is the actions of partners that will determine what the Kremlin chooses: peace or the continuation of hostilities.

That is why pressure options on the aggressor must remain on the table – all pressure options

— summarized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling on the international community to maintain leverage over Moscow.

Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States12.01.26, 17:24 • 2258 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
US Elections
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine