Iran issued an evacuation warning from UAE ports and attacked Fujairah with drones

Iran on Saturday issued an evacuation warning for three major ports in the United Arab Emirates, including the busiest in the Middle East, the Associated Press reported, according to UNN.

Iran claims that the US used "ports, docks, and shelters" in the UAE to launch attacks on the Iranian island of Kharg. Iran called on people to evacuate areas where it said American troops were hiding.

Trump administration rejected allies' proposals to end war with Iran - Media

Hours after the threat, there were no signs of an attack on Jebel Ali Port in Dubai or Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. However, images showed that a fire had broken out at the third port, in Fujairah, caused by debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hitting an oil facility. Iran claims the US attacked from close to Dubai.

Part of oil transshipment operations at Fujairah port in UAE halted after drone attack and fire - Media