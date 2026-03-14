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Iran issued an evacuation warning from UAE ports and attacked Fujairah with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1780 views

Iran called for evacuation from three UAE ports due to alleged US attacks. Debris from a downed Iranian drone caused a fire at an oil facility in Fujairah.

Iran issued an evacuation warning from UAE ports and attacked Fujairah with drones

Iran on Saturday issued an evacuation warning for three major ports in the United Arab Emirates, including the busiest in the Middle East, the Associated Press reported, according to UNN.

Iran claims that the US used "ports, docks, and shelters" in the UAE to launch attacks on the Iranian island of Kharg. Iran called on people to evacuate areas where it said American troops were hiding.

Trump administration rejected allies' proposals to end war with Iran - Media14.03.26, 21:08 • 2382 views

Hours after the threat, there were no signs of an attack on Jebel Ali Port in Dubai or Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. However, images showed that a fire had broken out at the third port, in Fujairah, caused by debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hitting an oil facility. Iran claims the US attacked from close to Dubai.

Part of oil transshipment operations at Fujairah port in UAE halted after drone attack and fire - Media 14.03.26, 12:34 • 3840 views

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