Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, who was found in Dubai with injuries after a fall, has come out of a coma after surgery. Her condition is stable, but she requires long-term treatment.
20-year-old Maria Kovalchuk was found in serious condition and hospitalized. Police are investigating the circumstances of the injury, considering the version of falling from a height.
The Ministry of Digital Affairs spoke about common scams in Telegram and provided recommendations on how to protect your account from phishing attacks and protect personal data.
The founder of Telegram, accused of complicity in criminal activity, left France with the permission of the court. Media reports that Durov is leaving for Dubai.
The number of cyber frauds is increasing in Ukraine. Experts advise to be vigilant, not to follow suspicious links and to use reliable antivirus programs to protect your finances.
Donald Trump has released a 30-second video created by artificial intelligence showing the transformation of Gaza into a luxury resort. The video shows beaches, skyscrapers, Tesla, and even the Trump Gaza building.
Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.
Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.
Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.
The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.
EU and US shipowners have sold 230 obsolete tankers to shell companies to circumvent Russian sanctions. More than half of the vessels were sold to Greek companies for $3.7 billion.
The Cologne District Court has banned Aldi Süd from selling chocolate called “Dubai” that is made in Turkey. Only sweets produced directly in Dubai can bear this name.
The Eagle S ship that damaged the Estlink 2 electric cable belongs to a Dubai-based company. It was discovered that 55 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” are registered in Dubai.
Countries around the world have begun celebrating the New Year 2025. In Dubai, a grand fireworks display was held near the Burj Khalifa, in Damascus they are also celebrating, and in Puerto Rico there was a massive power outage.
The IEA predicts a historic high in coal use in 2024, despite climate warnings. China remains the largest consumer, using 4.9 billion tons of coal.
UAE banks have stepped up checks on payments by russian companies following new US sanctions against 50 russian banks. The payment processing time has increased to 30 days, and some funds are “hanging” or lost.
23 MPs missed more than 50% of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Petro Poroshenko became the leader of the anti-rating with 65% of missed votes, ahead of even the MPs who fled from the OPFL.
The United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China met in Dubai to discuss nuclear doctrines under the chairmanship of China. The parties held consultations to improve mutual understanding and avoid miscalculations.
“Power outage schedule” became the most popular query for Ukrainians on Google in 2024. Other top searches included Euro 2024, Oleksandr Syrsky, 20 Days in Mariupol, and EcoFlow.
Several international airlines have expressed their readiness to resume flights to Ukraine, provided that security improves. UNN has collected statements from those who are already considering the possibility of flying with proper safety guarantees.
Latvian airline AirBaltic has developed a plan for the rapid resumption of flights to Ukraine after the opening of airspace. The company plans to move capacities from other destinations and base aircraft at Ukrainian airports.
Three people have been arrested in the UAE on suspicion of murdering 28-year-old Rabbi Tzvi Kogan of the Chabad movement. The rabbi's body was found in the city of Al Ain after his disappearance on Thursday.
The Lithuanian Minister of Environment has announced the complete transition of the national power grid to renewable sources by 2030. The country has already quadrupled its solar and wind power capacity since 2020.
The UN has reported more than 1,200 methane leaks in the oil and gas sector, but only 15 cases have been responded to. Satellite data show that actual emissions are 10 times higher than previous estimates.
The German Foreign Minister announced the closure of three Iranian consulates in response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd. 32 consulate employees must leave the country if they do not have German citizenship.
Iran has executed 69-year-old Jamshid Sharmaghd on charges of the 2008 Shiraz terrorist attack. Amnesty International claims an unfair trial and forced confessions, while the EU condemns the execution.
Yelena Rosenblatt failed to declare an apartment and a hotel room in Dubai. She also concealed income from renting and selling real estate worth $359 thousand.
Emirates Airlines banned the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies after a series of explosions in Lebanon. The airline also suspended flights to Lebanon, Iraq and Iran due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.