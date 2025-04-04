$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14987 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27143 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64025 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212622 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121982 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213616 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130858 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212632 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391040 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310068 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

07:44 PM • 2550 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

05:58 PM • 13445 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44581 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71921 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57031 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Dubai

Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk has come out of a coma after surgery

Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, who was found in Dubai with injuries after a fall, has come out of a coma after surgery. Her condition is stable, but she requires long-term treatment.

Society • April 2, 02:46 PM • 23033 views

20-year-old Ukrainian model found in serious condition in Dubai: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told all the details

20-year-old Maria Kovalchuk was found in serious condition and hospitalized. Police are investigating the circumstances of the injury, considering the version of falling from a height.

Crimes and emergencies • March 22, 04:36 PM • 85972 views

How not to become a victim of hacking in Telegram: advice from the Ministry of Digital Affairs

The Ministry of Digital Affairs spoke about common scams in Telegram and provided recommendations on how to protect your account from phishing attacks and protect personal data.

Crimes and emergencies • March 19, 08:11 AM • 35054 views

The court allowed Durov to leave France. He headed to Dubai

The founder of Telegram, accused of complicity in criminal activity, left France with the permission of the court. Media reports that Durov is leaving for Dubai.

News of the World • March 15, 02:13 PM • 21255 views
Exclusive

Cybersecurity in Ukraine: how to protect your funds from fraudsters?

The number of cyber frauds is increasing in Ukraine. Experts advise to be vigilant, not to follow suspicious links and to use reliable antivirus programs to protect your finances.

Crimes and emergencies • March 12, 12:20 PM • 243162 views

Trump shows AI video: what Gaza with skyscrapers and Tesla might look like

Donald Trump has released a 30-second video created by artificial intelligence showing the transformation of Gaza into a luxury resort. The video shows beaches, skyscrapers, Tesla, and even the Trump Gaza building.

News of the World • February 26, 01:40 PM • 25082 views

Bitcoin has fallen to a 6-week low: what is the reason

Bitcoin hits a 6-week low due to Trump's announcement of new tariffs and a hacker attack on the Bybit exchange with a loss of $1. 5 billion. The cryptocurrency market shows a general decline, including Ethereum, XRP, and other altcoins.

Economy • February 25, 08:36 AM • 30832 views

DPRK hackers steal $1.5 billion from Dubai crypto exchange during asset transfer

Crypto exchange Bybit has lost $1. 5 billion due to a hacker attack while moving Ethereum between wallets. According to Arkham Intelligence, the North Korean group Lazarus is behind the hack.

News of the World • February 24, 04:22 PM • 25342 views

Three oil tankers mysteriously damaged by explosions in the Mediterranean

Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.

News of the World • February 20, 05:15 PM • 28415 views

Orban reiterates that Ukraine could become the “Afghanistan” for EU

The Hungarian prime minister said that the war in Ukraine could become an “Afghanistan” for the EU. According to him, the difficulty is how to convince Russia to end the war.

War • February 15, 07:55 AM • 46261 views

Western companies have earned $6.3 billion from the sale of tankers for the Russian shadow fleet

EU and US shipowners have sold 230 obsolete tankers to shell companies to circumvent Russian sanctions. More than half of the vessels were sold to Greek companies for $3.7 billion.

Economy • February 6, 12:32 AM • 37182 views

“Dubai chocolate” should only come from Dubai: German court rules on popular sweets

The Cologne District Court has banned Aldi Süd from selling chocolate called “Dubai” that is made in Turkey. Only sweets produced directly in Dubai can bear this name.

Economy • January 15, 04:17 PM • 44477 views

More than 50 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” belong to Dubai companies - Yle

The Eagle S ship that damaged the Estlink 2 electric cable belongs to a Dubai-based company. It was discovered that 55 vessels of the Russian “shadow fleet” are registered in Dubai.

War • January 12, 02:04 AM • 56854 views

The world welcomes the New Year (photos)

Countries around the world have begun celebrating the New Year 2025. In Dubai, a grand fireworks display was held near the Burj Khalifa, in Damascus they are also celebrating, and in Puerto Rico there was a massive power outage.

News of the World • December 31, 10:00 PM • 106634 views

Global coal consumption will set a new record in 2024

The IEA predicts a historic high in coal use in 2024, despite climate warnings. China remains the largest consumer, using 4.9 billion tons of coal.

Economy • December 18, 03:23 PM • 19700 views

UAE banks massively block and delay payments to russian companies due to sanctions

UAE banks have stepped up checks on payments by russian companies following new US sanctions against 50 russian banks. The payment processing time has increased to 30 days, and some funds are “hanging” or lost.

Economy • December 14, 08:43 PM • 38247 views

Poroshenko missed more votes in the Rada than traitor Medvedchuk - CHESNO movement published a rating of truants

23 MPs missed more than 50% of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Petro Poroshenko became the leader of the anti-rating with 65% of missed votes, ahead of even the MPs who fled from the OPFL.

Politics • December 13, 01:04 PM • 15048 views

A meeting of the “nuclear club” was held in Dubai

The United States, Russia, Britain, France, and China met in Dubai to discuss nuclear doctrines under the chairmanship of China. The parties held consultations to improve mutual understanding and avoid miscalculations.

News of the World • December 12, 02:16 AM • 19796 views

Google reveals the most popular search queries of Ukrainians in 2024

“Power outage schedule” became the most popular query for Ukrainians on Google in 2024. Other top searches included Euro 2024, Oleksandr Syrsky, 20 Days in Mariupol, and EcoFlow.

Society • December 10, 12:46 PM • 18186 views

Plans to resume flights to Ukraine: which companies expressed interest

Several international airlines have expressed their readiness to resume flights to Ukraine, provided that security improves. UNN has collected statements from those who are already considering the possibility of flying with proper safety guarantees.

War • December 2, 05:37 PM • 204722 views

AirBaltic has developed a plan for the rapid resumption of flights to Ukraine

Latvian airline AirBaltic has developed a plan for the rapid resumption of flights to Ukraine after the opening of airspace. The company plans to move capacities from other destinations and base aircraft at Ukrainian airports.

Society • December 2, 02:58 PM • 17264 views

UAE detains three suspects in murder of Israeli rabbi

Three people have been arrested in the UAE on suspicion of murdering 28-year-old Rabbi Tzvi Kogan of the Chabad movement. The rabbi's body was found in the city of Al Ain after his disappearance on Thursday.

News of the World • November 25, 08:41 AM • 13261 views

Lithuania plans to switch to 100% green electricity by 2030

The Lithuanian Minister of Environment has announced the complete transition of the national power grid to renewable sources by 2030. The country has already quadrupled its solar and wind power capacity since 2020.

Society • November 20, 08:54 AM • 14166 views

Countries and companies ignore most of the UN reports on methane emissions

The UN has reported more than 1,200 methane leaks in the oil and gas sector, but only 15 cases have been responded to. Satellite data show that actual emissions are 10 times higher than previous estimates.

News of the World • November 17, 02:49 PM • 21854 views

Germany closes all Iranian consulates general: 32 diplomats to leave the country

The German Foreign Minister announced the closure of three Iranian consulates in response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd. 32 consulate employees must leave the country if they do not have German citizenship.

Politics • October 31, 02:26 PM • 18953 views

German-Iranian citizen executed in Iran on terrorism charges

Iran has executed 69-year-old Jamshid Sharmaghd on charges of the 2008 Shiraz terrorist attack. Amnesty International claims an unfair trial and forced confessions, while the EU condemns the execution.

News of the World • October 29, 10:18 AM • 12216 views

Zhytomyr City Council deputy Rosenblat concealed elite real estate and income in the UAE worth a million dollars - Schemes

Yelena Rosenblatt failed to declare an apartment and a hotel room in Dubai. She also concealed income from renting and selling real estate worth $359 thousand.

Politics • October 10, 04:23 PM • 19356 views

Dubai airline bans transportation of pagers after they explode in Lebanon

Emirates Airlines banned the transportation of pagers and walkie-talkies after a series of explosions in Lebanon. The airline also suspended flights to Lebanon, Iraq and Iran due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

News of the World • October 5, 08:50 PM • 27047 views

Ukrainians buy real estate abroad: the most popular destinations and opportunities for investors

The expert named the most popular destinations for buying real estate abroad and opportunities for investors.

Economy • July 26, 06:36 AM • 246884 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions in 20 countries have been added

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.

Politics • July 15, 12:54 PM • 30918 views