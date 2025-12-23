Christmas collapse in California: powerful storms and flood threat disrupt holiday travel for millions

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 6410 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 11031 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15623 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 24975 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 20916 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 26312 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16085 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17201 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22703 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38288 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 7928 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 18690 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 16848 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 7756 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 12969 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15623 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 13100 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 24975 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 26312 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 88342 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Jeffrey Epstein
Benjamin Netanyahu
Greta Thunberg
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Israel
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 18811 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 20127 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 24440 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 26627 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49167 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

Christmas collapse in California: powerful storms and flood threat disrupt holiday travel for millions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

California was hit by severe winter storms, bringing abnormal precipitation and gusty winds, disrupting Christmas travel for millions. Authorities declared an evacuation, and forecasters warn of critical danger from landslides and infrastructure damage.

Christmas collapse in California: powerful storms and flood threat disrupt holiday travel for millions
Photo: Bloomberg

California has been hit by a series of winter storms that have brought abnormal rainfall and gusty winds to the state. The elements struck the region at the peak of Christmas travel, blocking highways and forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Forecasters warn of a critical danger of landslides and infrastructure destruction. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the National Weather Service, Southern California is expected to receive up to 15 centimeters of precipitation over the next three days. In the Sierra Nevada mountains, up to 2.5 meters of snow are forecast. Peter Mullinax, a meteorologist at the US Weather Prediction Center, describes the situation as extraordinary.

"This is the worst it can be. California will have a very difficult Christmas Eve and Christmas," he said.

– said Mullinax.

In addition to rain, the state is suffering from winds of up to 112 kilometers per hour, causing massive tree falls and power line breaks. About 41 million people in California and Nevada are currently at risk of flooding.

Evacuation and transport paralysis

Los Angeles County authorities have announced a mandatory evacuation for residents of areas affected by recent wildfires, as the moisture-saturated soil has lost stability. Experts warn against any travel in the risk zone.

Severe weather hits Washington state: dam breach prompts evacuation order16.12.25, 11:45 • 5250 views

"This is not the day you want to deal with life-threatening rock and mudslides," he said.

– emphasized Mullinax.

The situation is complicated by the fact that a second storm is expected on Thursday, which will increase the load on drainage systems and power grids. Strong winds have also begun to affect air travel, causing massive delays and cancellations of flights at major airports in the region.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi hit by heavy rains: police urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful19.12.25, 10:20 • 3401 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
New Year
Hurricane in the USA
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Nevada
Bloomberg L.P.
California
Dubai
Abu Dhabi