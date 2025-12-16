Severe weather hits Washington state: dam breach prompts evacuation order

$42.250.05
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 7670 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 8922 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 13792 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 5288 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
December 16, 02:54 AM • 22577 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 18669 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16135 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12131 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 10870 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
Russian troops advanced in Huliaipole - DeepStateDecember 16, 12:35 AM • 18879 views
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 11735 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 8886 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murder04:06 AM • 7484 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - Starmer04:19 AM • 14810 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 53944 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 50014 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 56661 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 103674 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 121850 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 34394 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 51673 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 52199 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 56136 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 90887 views
Severe weather hits Washington state: dam breach prompts evacuation order

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

A dam breach in the US state of Washington due to heavy rain has led to an evacuation order. A flood warning will remain in effect until at least 9:00 PM as torrential rains sweep across the Pacific Northwest coast.

Severe weather hits Washington state: dam breach prompts evacuation order
Photo: Pixabay

Due to a dam breach in the US state of Washington, caused by heavy rain, an evacuation order has been issued. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The National Weather Service said a flood warning related to the dam breach would remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT on Tuesday).

At the same time, local authorities have been expressing concern about dam breaches for several days as heavy rains have swept across much of the Pacific Northwest coast.

In parallel, a video of the consequences of the dam breach, which led to the evacuation being announced, appeared online.

Recall

In early December, Greece was hit by storm "Byron", which led to school closures, significant flooding, and disruptions to public services.

Yevhen Ustimenko

