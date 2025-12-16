Severe weather hits Washington state: dam breach prompts evacuation order

Photo: Pixabay

Due to a dam breach in the US state of Washington, caused by heavy rain, an evacuation order has been issued. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The National Weather Service said a flood warning related to the dam breach would remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. (5 a.m. GMT on Tuesday).

At the same time, local authorities have been expressing concern about dam breaches for several days as heavy rains have swept across much of the Pacific Northwest coast.

In parallel, a video of the consequences of the dam breach, which led to the evacuation being announced, appeared online.

Recall

In early December, Greece was hit by storm "Byron", which led to school closures, significant flooding, and disruptions to public services.