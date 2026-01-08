$42.720.15
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Due to significant weather deterioration on the roads of Volyn Oblast, truck movement restrictions are being introduced. Similar measures are in effect in Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Lviv Oblasts.

Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details

Restrictions on truck traffic due to bad weather have spread to the Volyn region, the Restoration Agency reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to a significant deterioration in the weather on the state roads of the Volyn region, traffic restrictions for trucks and oversized vehicles are being introduced," the statement said.

It is indicated that similar measures are in effect in the neighboring Rivne region.

Road workers explain: this is extremely important to avoid traffic jams, accidents and accumulation of vehicles at the borders of neighboring regions. 

The restriction is introduced from 13:40 on the section of the public road of national importance N-22 Ustyluh – Lutsk – Rivne from km 94 to km 130

- noted the agency.

The restrictions, as indicated, currently do not apply to: emergency services vehicles and vehicles involved in the elimination of the consequences of natural phenomena or emergencies; vehicles of road organizations and enterprises performing work on the order of the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in the Volyn region; vehicles providing military needs, as well as ambulance vehicles.

They promise to announce the resumption of vehicle traffic additionally.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that restrictions on truck traffic were introduced in Lviv, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions and lifted in Prykarpattia.

Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in Prykarpattia08.01.26, 14:02 • 4752 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyAuto Weather and environment
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast