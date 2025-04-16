Rivne Oblast

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 13416 views

11:16 AM • 52936 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 31838 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 36887 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 44886 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83716 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 76866 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35023 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60268 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108709 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 60695 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 78028 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43165 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 22631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 16787 views
11:16 AM • 52891 views

08:09 AM • 78733 views

April 16, 07:15 AM • 83690 views

April 16, 06:47 AM • 76848 views

April 15, 12:27 PM • 178767 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 43736 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 26666 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 27874 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 29400 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 31803 views
Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the "Poliske Sarny" hunting ground, where Sytnyk previously rested. The owner of the hunting ground, Oleksandr Yurkevych, once ran for parliament.

Society • April 15, 12:21 PM • 139249 views
Exclusive

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

The man who shot a dog in Rivne region has been in pre-trial detention since December 2024 on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted murder. He is also suspected of animal cruelty.

Society • April 15, 12:10 PM • 71910 views

In Brovary, reports are emerging of teenagers shooting animals with airguns: police have launched an investigation.

In Brovary, a group of teenagers is shooting at animals with air guns. The Kyiv Region Police has launched an investigation into the incident following reports on social media.

Society • April 15, 10:48 AM • 6874 views

In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the head: proceedings have been opened, he is already in a pre-trial detention center

In the Rivne region, the police are investigating the murder of a dog that occurred back in 2021. The perpetrator is already in custody for other crimes, he faces a new term.

Society • April 15, 07:10 AM • 6434 views

In Rivne region, children damaged the lights near the monument to those who died in Afghanistan: the parents were punished

In Dubno, children damaged the lights near the monument to those who died in Afghanistan. The parents of the hooligans compensated for the damage and received administrative protocols.

Society • April 9, 04:41 PM • 15242 views

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 12797 views