In the Rivne region, a man shot a dog in the "Poliske Sarny" hunting ground, where Sytnyk previously rested. The owner of the
hunting ground, Oleksandr Yurkevych, once ran for parliament.
The man who shot a dog in Rivne region has been in pre-trial detention since December 2024 on suspicion of kidnapping and
attempted murder. He is also suspected of animal cruelty.
In Brovary, a group of teenagers is shooting at animals with air guns. The Kyiv Region Police has launched an investigation into the incident following reports on social media.
In the Rivne region, the police are investigating the murder of a dog that occurred back in 2021. The perpetrator is already in
custody for other crimes, he faces a new term.
In Dubno, children damaged the lights near the monument to those who died in Afghanistan. The parents of the hooligans compensated
for the damage and received administrative protocols.
In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to
social facilities in case of bad weather.