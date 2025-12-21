Enemy attack in Rivne region: infrastructure object damaged, one injured

In the Rivne region, the enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure object, one employee sustained a minor injury. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy's air attack, a civilian infrastructure object was damaged. There is no fire. One of the employees received a minor injury. He was provided with medical assistance at the scene of the incident. - the post reads.

Currently, representatives of the Security and Defense Forces, as well as other relevant structures, are working at the facility.

Recall

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 strike UAVs of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 75 drones, but 19 drones hit eight locations.