Enemy attack in Rivne region: infrastructure object damaged, one injured

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 18575 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 42072 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 42855 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 30676 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 28506 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 32097 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 35890 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26309 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25448 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20680 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
89%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"One person thinks about himself, and an entire nation suffers": Zelenskyy on Hungary blocking Ukraine's EU accessionDecember 20, 09:59 PM • 5206 views
Britain cuts funding for countering Russian propaganda in Western Balkans - The GuardianDecember 20, 11:33 PM • 4218 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM • 7094 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideoDecember 21, 01:11 AM • 17227 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM • 10550 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 24528 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 42847 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 94130 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 67421 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 75460 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Elon Musk
Tulsi Gabbard
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 9958 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 11637 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 24176 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 37511 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 30559 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Enemy attack in Rivne region: infrastructure object damaged, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In the Rivne region, the enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure object, which resulted in its damage. One employee sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.

Enemy attack in Rivne region: infrastructure object damaged, one injured

In the Rivne region, the enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure object, one employee sustained a minor injury. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the enemy's air attack, a civilian infrastructure object was damaged. There is no fire. One of the employees received a minor injury. He was provided with medical assistance at the scene of the incident.

- the post reads.

Currently, representatives of the Security and Defense Forces, as well as other relevant structures, are working at the facility.

Recall

On the night of December 21, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 97 strike UAVs of various types. Air defense forces neutralized 75 drones, but 19 drones hit eight locations.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
Ukraine