NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.
China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.
The Russian dictator met with Wang Yi and promised to prepare a rich program for the arrival of the Chinese leader in May. They cooperate on many international platforms.
The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed optimism about the rapprochement between Russia and the US, emphasizing its importance for global stability. China calls for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine.
China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The visit will take place from March 31 to April 2.
Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.
Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.
The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.
The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Thai officials involved in the forced repatriation of Uyghurs. This is a response to their participation in the return of 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.
Representatives from the US and China are coordinating a possible meeting of the state leaders in April. China seeks an official format for the meeting in Beijing or Washington, despite the introduction of new mutual trade restrictions.
China and Kazakhstan are creating an alternative railway route to Europe without the participation of the Russian Federation. This demonstrates Beijing's pragmatic approach, despite statements about "unlimited partnership" with Russia.
China has set an economic growth target of 5% for 2025 and will increase the budget deficit to 4% of GDP. The government plans to issue bonds worth 1.3 trillion yuan and implement a proactive fiscal policy.
The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu meets with Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral security. Kursk region signs an agreement on economic and industrial cooperation with Pyongyang.
China's Huawei has increased the yield of quality Ascend 910C chips from 20% to 40% over the year, making production profitable. The company plans to produce 100,000 910C processors this year, challenging Nvidia's market dominance.
The leaders of China and Russia reaffirmed their “boundless” partnership in a phone call on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Putin informed Xi of contacts with the United States, and China supported “positive efforts” to “defuse the crisis.
Estonia increased military aid to Ukraine by 25% and pledged to allocate 0. 25% of GDP annually. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Putin. The details of the conversation were not specified.
China avoids active participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine, focusing on economic interests. Beijing does not want to risk its relations with Russia and wants to avoid a trade war with the United States.
US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.
Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.
Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.
Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.
China has started recruiting specialists for the planetary defense force due to the asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a 2. 2% chance of colliding with Earth in 2032. SASTIND is looking for young graduates to develop monitoring and early warning systems.
Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Russia and China on denuclearization and defense cuts.
Trump said that China could play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine because of its influence on Russia. Analysts believe that Xi Jinping is unlikely to support the US initiative because of its strategic partnership with Russia.
U. S. President Donald Trump announced a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration. The details of the conversation were not disclosed, but Trump emphasized his good personal relationship with the Chinese leader.
China has declared its readiness to discuss the Dalai Lama's future if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China. The Tibetan parliament in exile rejected such conditions, calling them a distortion of history.
The Chinese leader accepted an invitation to visit Moscow to take part in the May 9 events. In response, Xi invited Putin to China for the September celebrations.