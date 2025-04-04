$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM

06:32 PM

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

For the entire NATO it is obvious that Russia is a long-term threat - Rutte

NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.

War • April 4, 12:41 PM • 9024 views

China promises a response to "bullying" Trump's tariffs

China threatens to take countermeasures over new US tariffs on Chinese imports. Trump increased tariffs to 54% and introduced additional tariffs on Asian countries.

News of the World • April 3, 07:45 AM • 7268 views

Putin is waiting for Xi Jinping's visit in May and is preparing a program

The Russian dictator met with Wang Yi and promised to prepare a rich program for the arrival of the Chinese leader in May. They cooperate on many international platforms.

News of the World • April 1, 01:22 PM • 15355 views

Chinese Foreign Minister: the first signs of rapprochement between the US and Russia are important for peace

The Chinese Foreign Minister expressed optimism about the rapprochement between Russia and the US, emphasizing its importance for global stability. China calls for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine.

News of the World • April 1, 12:20 AM • 10824 views

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia for talks on resolving the war in Ukraine

China's top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Russia to discuss bilateral relations and the settlement of the war in Ukraine. The visit will take place from March 31 to April 2.

Politics • March 28, 11:59 AM • 30624 views

Chinese Vice Premier urges Asian leaders to resist protectionism in veiled criticism of US

Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.

News of the World • March 27, 06:25 AM • 27843 views

Trump announced a possible visit of Xi Jinping to the United States

Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.

News of the World • March 17, 09:27 PM • 14976 views

Xi Jinping declined the invitation to the summit in Brussels: details

The Chairman of the PRC refused to visit the summit in Brussels, dedicated to the 50th anniversary of relations between the EU and China. The event, important for the partnership, remains in question.

News of the World • March 16, 06:06 AM • 71031 views

US imposed restrictions on Thai officials for deporting Uyghurs to China

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on Thai officials involved in the forced repatriation of Uyghurs. This is a response to their participation in the return of 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.

News of the World • March 15, 09:45 AM • 14624 views

Trump and Xi may meet in April despite the trade war between the countries

Representatives from the US and China are coordinating a possible meeting of the state leaders in April. China seeks an official format for the meeting in Beijing or Washington, despite the introduction of new mutual trade restrictions.

News of the World • March 10, 02:37 PM • 14315 views

What the launch of the railway by China bypassing the Russian Federation indicates - explained by the Center for Political and Legal Studies of the National Security and Defense Council

China and Kazakhstan are creating an alternative railway route to Europe without the participation of the Russian Federation. This demonstrates Beijing's pragmatic approach, despite statements about "unlimited partnership" with Russia.

News of the World • March 5, 09:04 AM • 22781 views

China has announced its economic goals for 2025: what Beijing plans

China has set an economic growth target of 5% for 2025 and will increase the budget deficit to 4% of GDP. The government plans to issue bonds worth 1.3 trillion yuan and implement a proactive fiscal policy.

News of the World • March 5, 01:43 AM • 19143 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.

War • March 2, 08:53 AM • 82963 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu meets with Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral security. Kursk region signs an agreement on economic and industrial cooperation with Pyongyang.

War • March 1, 04:55 AM • 103018 views

Huawei doubles production of AI chips: a key step in the fight for China's technological independence

China's Huawei has increased the yield of quality Ascend 910C chips from 20% to 40% over the year, making production profitable. The company plans to produce 100,000 910C processors this year, challenging Nvidia's market dominance.

News of the World • February 25, 09:31 AM • 30205 views

Xi reaffirms 'unbounded' partnership with Putin in conversation on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The leaders of China and Russia reaffirmed their “boundless” partnership in a phone call on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. Putin informed Xi of contacts with the United States, and China supported “positive efforts” to “defuse the crisis.

War • February 24, 03:00 PM • 102164 views

Estonian Prime Minister reveals details of new military support for Ukraine

Estonia increased military aid to Ukraine by 25% and pledged to allocate 0. 25% of GDP annually. Prime Minister Kristen Michal emphasized that only Ukraine should determine the terms of the peace process.

Politics • February 24, 12:48 PM • 20518 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conversation with Putin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Putin. The details of the conversation were not specified.

Politics • February 24, 09:58 AM • 21712 views

China's hopes to be a peacemaker in Ukraine clash with its goals on Trump and trade - Reuters

China avoids active participation in the settlement of the war in Ukraine, focusing on economic interests. Beijing does not want to risk its relations with Russia and wants to avoid a trade war with the United States.

War • February 21, 07:00 AM • 36279 views

An unexpected phenomenon: why Melania Trump has become a new style icon in China

US First Lady Melania Trump has gained unexpected popularity in China, especially among women. Chinese social media admire her style, independence, and attitude toward family life, despite the tense relations between the two countries.

News of the World • February 20, 10:22 AM • 123039 views

Trump awaits Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the United States

Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit the United States. The President also announced the possibility of concluding a new trade agreement between the two countries and discussing TikTok.

Politics • February 20, 07:46 AM • 30184 views

China supports all Ukraine's peace efforts - Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the UN Security Council that he supports the peace talks on Ukraine. Beijing will continue to follow the four principles previously announced by Xi Jinping.

War • February 18, 06:53 PM • 39367 views

Taiwan agrees on a multibillion-dollar defense contract with the United States

Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.

News of the World • February 18, 03:38 AM • 31152 views

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.

News of the World • February 16, 11:45 AM • 48265 views

China has started recruiting for a planetary defense force due to the threat of an asteroid that could hit the Earth in 2032

China has started recruiting specialists for the planetary defense force due to the asteroid 2024 YR4, which has a 2. 2% chance of colliding with Earth in 2032. SASTIND is looking for young graduates to develop monitoring and early warning systems.

News of the World • February 14, 10:57 AM • 27843 views

Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin

Donald Trump is set to hold talks with the leaders of Russia and China on denuclearization and defense cuts.

Politics • February 13, 08:39 PM • 102558 views

Trump counts on China to end Russia's war in Ukraine - CNN

Trump said that China could play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine because of its influence on Russia. Analysts believe that Xi Jinping is unlikely to support the US initiative because of its strategic partnership with Russia.

Politics • February 12, 12:04 PM • 28715 views

Trump spoke with China's leader after inauguration: what they talked about

U. S. President Donald Trump announced a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping after his inauguration. The details of the conversation were not disclosed, but Trump emphasized his good personal relationship with the Chinese leader.

News of the World • February 11, 12:39 AM • 31542 views

China hopes Dalai Lama can “return to the right path”

China has declared its readiness to discuss the Dalai Lama's future if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of China. The Tibetan parliament in exile rejected such conditions, calling them a distortion of history.

News of the World • February 10, 02:37 PM • 21493 views

Xi Jinping accepts Russia's invitation to visit Moscow on May 9

The Chinese leader accepted an invitation to visit Moscow to take part in the May 9 events. In response, Xi invited Putin to China for the September celebrations.

News of the World • February 10, 07:59 AM • 25906 views