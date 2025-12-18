$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5842 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10170 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12771 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10803 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16119 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10344 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7976 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23625 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20227 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US approves largest ever $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3400 views

The United States has approved an $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, the largest ever arms package for the island. The move comes amid increasing military pressure from China and includes HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

US approves largest ever $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan

The United States on Wednesday approved an arms sale to Taiwan worth $1.1 billion, the largest ever US arms package for the island, which is under increasing military pressure from China, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The announcement of the arms sale to Taiwan is the second under the current administration of US President Donald Trump and comes amid increased military and diplomatic pressure from Beijing on Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty.

The proposed arms sale covers eight items, including HIMARS missile systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Altius drones, and parts for other equipment, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"The United States continues to assist Taiwan in maintaining sufficient self-defense capabilities and in rapidly building a powerful deterrent force and leveraging the advantages of asymmetric warfare, which form the basis for maintaining regional peace and stability," the statement added.

The ministry said the package is in the congressional notification stage, where Congress has the option to block or modify the sale if it wishes, although Taiwan has broad bipartisan support.

In a series of separate statements announcing details of the arms deal, the Pentagon said the arms sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting Taiwan's ongoing efforts to modernize its military and maintain a "credible defense capability."

At the insistence of the United States, Taiwan is working to transform its armed forces to be able to wage "asymmetric warfare," using mobile, smaller, and often cheaper weapons that still pack a targeted punch, such as drones.

"Our country will continue to advance defense reforms, strengthen the defense resilience of the entire society, demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves, and protect peace with strength," said Taiwan Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo, thanking the United States for the sale.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te last month announced an additional defense budget of $40 billion for the period from 2026 to 2033, stating that "there is no room for compromise on national security."

The announcement followed an unannounced trip by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung to Washington last week for meetings with US officials, two sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said.

Addition

Washington has official diplomatic ties with Beijing but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier. The US is legally obligated to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, although such arms sales are a constant source of friction with China.

Trump's penchant for deal-making and his planned visit to Chinese leader Xi Jinping next year have raised concerns in the region about weakening US support for Taiwan.

But US officials told Reuters earlier in Trump's second term this year that they plan to increase arms sales to Taiwan to levels exceeding Trump's first term, as part of efforts to deter China.

The Trump administration's national security strategy, released earlier this month, states that the US seeks to deter conflict over Taiwan by "maintaining military superiority" over China in the region, which was welcomed in Taipei.

The strategy also highlighted Taiwan's strategic importance due to its location, which divides "Northeast and Southeast Asia into two separate theaters of war."

China views Taiwan as its own territory, a position that Taipei rejects.

Julia Shramko

