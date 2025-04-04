M142 HIMARS

The occupiers are focusing their efforts on destroying logistical routes and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Toretsk direction. The Russian Federation launched more than 300 air strikes, actively using KABs and drones.
The reconnaissance company of the 47th OMBR discovered the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines with a Fly Eye 3. 0 drone, where additional armor was being welded. HIMARS of neighboring units conducted testing, the workshop was destroyed.
After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the United States resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine and arms supplies. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS ammunition are being sent to Ukraine again.
ISW: the cessation of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine will worsen the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend and strike. European countries are trying to expand intelligence support for Ukraine after a pause from the US.
Member of the U. S. House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes demands an immediate end to the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. According to him, this information has saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.
The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.
Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.
American journalist Tucker Carlson repeated the previously refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels.
White House adviser John Kirby announced that a new meeting of the Ramstein Group will be held in the coming days. An additional security assistance package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced.
The United States has allocated a new $2. 5 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for air defense, HIMARS, air-to-ground missiles, Javelin, AT-4, drones, and other equipment.
The Alabuga plant produced 5,760 Shahed drones in 9 months of 2024, twice as many as in 2023. russia plans to produce 10,000 decoy drones by the end of the year to overcome Ukrainian air defense.
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on three “two hundredth” captains of the Russian army.
Ukrainian special services conducted a multi-stage operation to blow up railroad tracks and fire on an enemy train. As a result, a locomotive and 40 fuel tanks were destroyed and an important logistics line was damaged.
The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $500 million. The package will include ammunition for HIMARS, anti-tank weapons, and anti-drone equipment.
The President discussed with battalion and company commanders the training of mobilized soldiers and the provision of drones. Zelenskyy also visited the HIMARS division and inspected the equipment.
The President chaired a meeting of the Staff on air defense and frontline stabilization in Zaporizhzhia region. Zelenskyy also inspected the equipment in the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade.
The President of Ukraine inspected the equipment of the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade and listened to a report on the operations. The soldiers were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky and “For Courage” orders.
U. S. lawmakers have instructed the heads of intelligence agencies to submit a report on the consequences of a possible cessation of assistance to Ukraine. The report is to assess the impact on the course of the war and threats from potential US adversaries.
The Biden administration has announced a new безп 988 million security assistance package for Ukraine through USAI. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, drones and equipment repair components.
Jake Sullivan announced new sanctions against Russia due to North Korea's participation in the war. The United States also allocated a new допомоги 725 million aid package.
The Pentagon has released data on security assistance provided to Ukraine in the amount of more than. 62 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. Assistance includes air defense systems, artillery, armored vehicles, and other weapons.
The United States announced the provision of військової 725 million in military assistance to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, Stinger, drones and anti-tank weapons from Pentagon depots.
The United States plans to provide Ukraine with $725 million in military assistance, including anti-drone systems and anti-personnel mines. Biden intends to use all funds approved by Congress before the end of the presidential term.
As a result of the attack, 12 soldiers were killed, including 4 officers, and another 25 were injured. The information requires official confirmation.
European countries are considering options to compensate for a possible reduction in US aid to Ukraine. The US remains the largest supplier of weapons, and the EU needs 3 340 billion annually to strengthen defense.
The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use American anti-personnel mines to deter the russian offensive. The decision was made due to a change in the tactics of russian troops on the battlefield.
The Pentagon announces the 70th tranche of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, artillery, anti-tank systems, UAVs, and other equipment.
The US National Security Advisor said that Ukraine has problems with mobilization. According to him, no weapon system is decisive without sufficient manpower.
Richardson, the U. S. Chief Inspector General for Aid Monitoring, arrived in Kyiv. His work is aimed at ensuring transparency of US aid and supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.