M142 HIMARS

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15975 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29218 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65018 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122789 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392021 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132120 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214148 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392021 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254430 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310901 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14377 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45646 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57224 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

M142 HIMARS

The Russian Federation has intensified strikes in Donetsk region: it is trying to destroy logistical routes in the Toretsk direction

The occupiers are focusing their efforts on destroying logistical routes and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Toretsk direction. The Russian Federation launched more than 300 air strikes, actively using KABs and drones.

War • March 29, 10:57 PM • 14223 views

The "Magura" reconnaissance company "burned" the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines: video

The reconnaissance company of the 47th OMBR discovered the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines with a Fly Eye 3. 0 drone, where additional armor was being welded. HIMARS of neighboring units conducted testing, the workshop was destroyed.

War • March 17, 02:22 PM • 19230 views

The United States has confirmed the full resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine and intelligence sharing - CNN

After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the United States resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine and arms supplies. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS ammunition are being sent to Ukraine again.

War • March 12, 08:21 PM • 18387 views

The US ban on sharing intelligence will harm Ukraine on the battlefield and in rear defense - Institute for the Study of War

ISW: the cessation of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine will worsen the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend and strike. European countries are trying to expand intelligence support for Ukraine after a pause from the US.

War • March 9, 04:35 AM • 63007 views

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee is calling for the immediate resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Member of the U. S. House Intelligence Committee Jim Himes demands an immediate end to the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. According to him, this information has saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

War • March 6, 05:59 AM • 105501 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.

War • March 2, 08:53 AM • 82963 views

Taiwan agrees on a multibillion-dollar defense contract with the United States

Taiwan is considering purchasing $7 to $10 billion worth of weapons from the United States. The package should include cruise missiles for coastal defense, HIMARS, and other precision weapons.

News of the World • February 18, 03:38 AM • 31152 views

Tucker Carlson again spreads a refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels

American journalist Tucker Carlson repeated the previously refuted fake about the sale of Ukrainian weapons to Mexican cartels.

News of the World • February 10, 09:17 PM • 29311 views

We can expect a meeting on support for Ukraine in the Ramstein format in the coming days - Kirby

White House adviser John Kirby announced that a new meeting of the Ramstein Group will be held in the coming days. An additional security assistance package for Ukraine is also expected to be announced.

War • January 3, 05:49 PM • 24774 views

The US will soon make an announcement on security assistance to Ukraine

White House Advisor John Kirby announced the upcoming announcement of additional security assistance for Ukraine. The announcement of a new support package is expected in the coming days.

War • January 3, 05:24 PM • 29659 views

Air defense and HIMARS missiles, additional air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank systems: what's in the new US aid package

The United States has allocated a new $2. 5 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for air defense, HIMARS, air-to-ground missiles, Javelin, AT-4, drones, and other equipment.

War • December 30, 06:14 PM • 48148 views

russia increases production of Shaheds for winter campaign against Ukraine - ISW

The Alabuga plant produced 5,760 Shahed drones in 9 months of 2024, twice as many as in 2023. russia plans to produce 10,000 decoy drones by the end of the year to overcome Ukrainian air defense.

War • December 28, 04:54 AM • 68563 views

Three Russian captains eliminated during field meeting - DIU

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on three “two hundredth” captains of the Russian army.

War • December 27, 08:56 AM • 18817 views

Minus 40 more fuel tanks worth $4 million: SBU and Defense Forces blow up enemy train in Zaporizzhia region

Ukrainian special services conducted a multi-stage operation to blow up railroad tracks and fire on an enemy train. As a result, a locomotive and 40 fuel tanks were destroyed and an important logistics line was damaged.

War • December 15, 10:39 AM • 135010 views

The US announced a new $500 million aid package for Ukraine: what it includes

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $500 million. The package will include ammunition for HIMARS, anti-tank weapons, and anti-drone equipment.

War • December 12, 11:58 PM • 17970 views

Zelenskyy discusses supplying units with drones with battalion and company commanders in Zaporizhzhia

The President discussed with battalion and company commanders the training of mobilized soldiers and the provision of drones. Zelenskyy also visited the HIMARS division and inspected the equipment.

War • December 12, 03:58 PM • 29023 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting in Zaporizhzhia: they discussed air defense and stabilization of the front

The President chaired a meeting of the Staff on air defense and frontline stabilization in Zaporizhzhia region. Zelenskyy also inspected the equipment in the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade.

War • December 12, 03:34 PM • 20555 views

Zelenskyy visits HIMARS division in Zaporizhzhia sector

The President of Ukraine inspected the equipment of the 27th Rocket Artillery Brigade and listened to a report on the operations. The soldiers were awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytsky and “For Courage” orders.

War • December 12, 01:38 PM • 17201 views

US Congress demands intelligence report on the consequences of withdrawing support for Ukraine

U. S. lawmakers have instructed the heads of intelligence agencies to submit a report on the consequences of a possible cessation of assistance to Ukraine. The report is to assess the impact on the course of the war and threats from potential US adversaries.

Politics • December 12, 04:15 AM • 107404 views

US allocates new Україні 988 million to Ukraine: what will be included in the aid package - Pentagon

The Biden administration has announced a new безп 988 million security assistance package for Ukraine through USAI. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, drones and equipment repair components.

War • December 7, 09:38 PM • 63447 views

US prepares new sanctions against Russia - White House

Jake Sullivan announced new sanctions against Russia due to North Korea's participation in the war. The United States also allocated a new допомоги 725 million aid package.

War • December 3, 06:15 AM • 20562 views

US reveals full amount of military aid to Ukraine since Biden

The Pentagon has released data on security assistance provided to Ukraine in the amount of more than. 62 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. Assistance includes air defense systems, artillery, armored vehicles, and other weapons.

War • December 2, 09:23 PM • 26382 views

The United States has allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine: what is included in $725 million

The United States announced the provision of військової 725 million in military assistance to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, Stinger, drones and anti-tank weapons from Pentagon depots.

News of the World • December 2, 08:40 PM • 18309 views

The United States is preparing a new $725 million aid package for Ukraine: what will be included

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with $725 million in military assistance, including anti-drone systems and anti-personnel mines. Biden intends to use all funds approved by Congress before the end of the presidential term.

War • December 2, 05:28 PM • 22276 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces probably delivered a powerful blow to a cluster of enemy paratroopers in the Kursk region

As a result of the attack, 12 soldiers were killed, including 4 officers, and another 25 were injured. The information requires official confirmation.

War • December 1, 06:56 PM • 41632 views

Europe seeks ways to replace US military aid for Ukraine

European countries are considering options to compensate for a possible reduction in US aid to Ukraine. The US remains the largest supplier of weapons, and the EU needs 3 340 billion annually to strengthen defense.

War • November 28, 10:59 AM • 17013 views

US explains why it allowed Ukraine to use American anti-personnel mines

The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use American anti-personnel mines to deter the russian offensive. The decision was made due to a change in the tactics of russian troops on the battlefield.

War • November 20, 03:56 PM • 41138 views

US announces new $275 million military aid package for Ukraine: what it includes

The Pentagon announces the 70th tranche of military aid to Ukraine worth $275 million. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, artillery, anti-tank systems, UAVs, and other equipment.

War • November 20, 02:38 PM • 21869 views

Sullivan: Ukraine is in a difficult situation on the battlefield due to mobilization problems

The US National Security Advisor said that Ukraine has problems with mobilization. According to him, no weapon system is decisive without sufficient manpower.

War • November 19, 07:20 PM • 37325 views

US sends chief inspector to monitor aid to Ukraine

Richardson, the U. S. Chief Inspector General for Aid Monitoring, arrived in Kyiv. His work is aimed at ensuring transparency of US aid and supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

War • November 4, 08:09 PM • 35713 views