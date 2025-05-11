The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

The Defense Forces eliminated another 1310 invaders and more than 200 units of Russian equipment and weapons. Total losses of Russia exceeded 965 thousand soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.11.25 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 965 890 (+1310) persons,

tanks ‒ 10 792 (+2) units,

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22 446 (+6) units,

artillery systems – 27 670 (+33) units,

MLRS – 1381 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 1159 (+1) units,

aircraft – 372 (+0) units,

helicopters – 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 35 537 (+55),

cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+0),

ships / boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and tankers – 47 947 (+117) units,

special equipment ‒ 3878 (+3) units.

Data is being updated.

Recall

Ukraine will receive 125 long-range missiles for HIMARS/MARS II and 100 missiles for the Patriot SAM system from Germany, approved by the United States. Ammunition is already on its way to Germany for further transfer.

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech