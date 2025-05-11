The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 25649 views

May 10, 10:49 AM • 59987 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 42285 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 55886 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 83542 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 54805 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69255 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73321 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63905 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66158 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

The Taliban banned chess in Afghanistan due to "religious considerations"

May 10, 09:08 PM • 15541 views

Russian and foreign journalists gathered in the Kremlin awaiting Putin's press conference

May 10, 09:24 PM • 16409 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

May 11, 12:20 AM • 19322 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 33428 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

04:34 AM • 8540 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 32840 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 142306 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 154246 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 136817 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 197741 views
The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 16441 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 83542 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 47413 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 54227 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 62685 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed another 1,310 Russian soldiers and more than 200 units of equipment and weapons. The total losses of enemy manpower reached 965,890 people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

The Defense Forces eliminated another 1310 invaders and more than 200 units of Russian equipment and weapons. Total losses of Russia exceeded 965 thousand soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.  

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.11.25 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel ‒ about 965 890 (+1310) persons,
    • tanks ‒ 10 792 (+2) units,
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22 446 (+6) units,
        • artillery systems – 27 670 (+33) units,
          • MLRS – 1381 (+1) units,
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1159 (+1) units,
              • aircraft – 372 (+0) units,
                • helicopters – 335 (+0) units,
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level  – 35 537 (+55),
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (+0),
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
                          • vehicles and tankers – 47 947 (+117) units,
                            • special equipment ‒ 3878 (+3) units.

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Ukraine will receive 125 long-range missiles for HIMARS/MARS II and 100 missiles for the Patriot SAM system from Germany, approved by the United States. Ammunition is already on its way to Germany for further transfer.

                              Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech11.05.25, 01:06 • 4178 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              MIM-104 Patriot
                              Germany
                              Ukraine
                              M142 HIMARS
