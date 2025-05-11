moscow proposes to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. russia has never refused dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities. This was stated by kremlin dictator vladimir putin at a press conference in the kremlin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the kremlin, TASS.

Details

At a press conference in the kremlin on the night of May 11, dictator vladimir putin told reporters that "russia has repeatedly taken the initiative to cease fire, but Kyiv violated the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, and did not observe the Easter truce.

According to the kremlin dictator, Kyiv did not respond at all to the ceasefire proposed by the russian federation before Victory Day and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

The main points of putin's statements on ceasefire initiatives:

▪️ russia has repeatedly taken the initiative to cease fire, but they were sabotaged by Kyiv;

▪ Kyiv has repeatedly violated the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities;

▪ russia conveyed to its Western colleagues its position on a ceasefire on Victory Day;

▪️ russia did not rule out extending the three-day May truce depending on Kyiv's reaction;

▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the Easter truce 5,000 times;

▪️ Kyiv made 5 attempts to attack the russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions and attacks in other areas of the special operation during the truce;

▪️ russia repelled all attacks by Ukraine during the three-day truce;

▪ The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered very heavy losses when the russian army repelled their attacks during the truce until Victory Day.

He also publicly called the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a war for the first time.

There is fighting going on now, a war. And we propose to resume negotiations - said the president of the Russian Federation.

During his speech, Vladimir Utin never once mentioned the initiative of the "Coalition of the Willing" regarding a 30-day ceasefire, which is due to begin on May 12.

As a result, vladimir putin proposed to resume peace talks with Ukraine as early as next week, on Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul. He clarified that these are negotiations that were suspended in 2022.

Let us remind you

On the night of Sunday, May 11, russian president vladimir putin spoke in the kremlin with a press conference.

The day before, on Saturday, May 10, putin's spokesman peskov said that russia "promises to think" about Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day truce.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that russian dictator vladimir putin, during the visit of chinese leader Xi Jinping to moscow, announced his readiness to start peace talks without preconditions, hoping to reach a fair and lasting peace agreement.

President of Ukraine said that in case of russia's refusal to cease fire, sanctions should be applied. Preparations are also underway for the 17th package of sanctions against the russian federation with the participation of many countries.

Kit Kellogg confirmed that the US will increase pressure on russia if putin does not agree to a 30-day truce. Ukraine, the US and Europe have put forward 22 conditions for a ceasefire.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce