Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 11399 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 22705 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 27546 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 42761 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 68576 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51402 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66946 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72290 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63408 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65863 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news

The enemy is attacking in many directions, with 84 combat clashes taking place - General Staff report for May 10

May 10, 02:33 PM • 4154 views

The idea of creating a demilitarized zone is "not very alive" - Zelenskyy

May 10, 02:45 PM • 5300 views

Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

May 10, 03:06 PM • 5684 views

Merz assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and assistance in the negotiation process

May 10, 03:14 PM • 6516 views

In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

May 10, 04:53 PM • 4610 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 23101 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 132903 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 145501 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 128445 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 189590 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 11918 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 68576 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 43605 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 50636 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 59189 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. The dictator claims that Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives.

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech

moscow proposes to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. russia has never refused dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities. This was stated by kremlin dictator vladimir putin at a press conference in the kremlin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the kremlin, TASS.

Details

At a press conference in the kremlin on the night of May 11, dictator vladimir putin told reporters that "russia has repeatedly taken the initiative to cease fire, but Kyiv violated the moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, and did not observe the Easter truce. 

According to the kremlin dictator, Kyiv did not respond at all to the ceasefire proposed by the russian federation before Victory Day and almost immediately launched large-scale attacks.

The main points of putin's statements on ceasefire initiatives:

▪️ russia has repeatedly taken the initiative to cease fire, but they were sabotaged by Kyiv;

▪ Kyiv has repeatedly violated the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities;

▪ russia conveyed to its Western colleagues its position on a ceasefire on Victory Day;

▪️ russia did not rule out extending the three-day May truce depending on Kyiv's reaction;

▪️ The Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the Easter truce 5,000 times;

▪️ Kyiv made 5 attempts to attack the russian border in the Kursk and Belgorod regions and attacks in other areas of the special operation during the truce;

▪️ russia repelled all attacks by Ukraine during the three-day truce;

▪ The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered very heavy losses when the russian army repelled their attacks during the truce until Victory Day.

He also publicly called the full-scale invasion of Ukraine a war for the first time.

There is fighting going on now, a war. And we propose to resume negotiations

- said the president of the Russian Federation.

During his speech, Vladimir Utin never once mentioned the initiative of the "Coalition of the Willing" regarding a 30-day ceasefire, which is due to begin on May 12.

As a result, vladimir putin proposed to resume peace talks with Ukraine as early as next week, on Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul. He clarified that these are negotiations that were suspended in 2022.

Let us remind you

On the night of Sunday, May 11, russian president vladimir putin spoke in the kremlin with a press conference.

The day before, on Saturday, May 10, putin's spokesman peskov said that russia "promises to think" about Ukraine's proposal for a 30-day truce.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that russian dictator vladimir putin, during the visit of chinese leader Xi Jinping to moscow, announced his readiness to start peace talks without preconditions, hoping to reach a fair and lasting peace agreement. 

President of Ukraine said that in case of russia's refusal to cease fire, sanctions should be applied. Preparations are also underway for the 17th package of sanctions against the russian federation with the participation of many countries.

Kit Kellogg confirmed that the US will increase pressure on russia if putin does not agree to a 30-day truce. Ukraine, the US and Europe have put forward 22 conditions for a ceasefire.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce10.05.25, 21:48 • 1724 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
France
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,748.30
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,583.94