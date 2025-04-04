The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.
The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.
The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.
The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.
During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.
Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.
Ekrem Imamoglu called on Turkish citizens to take to the streets to fight for their rights after the arrest. He called the trial an "extrajudicial execution" and called for the protection of the country's future.
Turkey has seen its largest street protests in a decade, following the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor. The minister announced the arrest of over 340 protesters.
Turkish authorities have detained 37 people for social media posts about the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu. They are accused of inciting hatred and crime against the authorities.
Students across Turkey have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan. He is accused of corruption and aiding terrorists, which has sparked outrage from the opposition.
Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorists. The opposition called it an attempted coup against the future president.
Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.
Peskov confirmed that Putin's conversation with Trump will take place from 4:00 p. m. to 6:00 p.m. Moscow time.
In Istanbul, the US and Russian delegations held 6. 5-hour-long talks on the activities of their diplomatic missions. The parties identified specific steps to stabilize the work of the embassies and agreed to meet again.
The 6. 5-hour-long talks between the Russian and US delegations on the work of embassies have ended in Istanbul. The meeting was held at the residence of the US Consul General without comment to the press.
Negotiations between representatives of the United States and the Russian Federation begin at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. The meeting is dedicated to discussing the problems of the embassies of the two countries.
Lavrov announced a meeting between Russian and US representatives on February 27 in Istanbul to discuss the work of diplomatic missions. This follows recent talks in Saudi Arabia.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia would cease hostilities only after reaching “firm” agreements. He rejected the option of an immediate ceasefire without specific agreements.
The Turkish President declared his support for the US diplomatic initiative to end the war through negotiations. Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is ready to host talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.
Taras Stepanenko, who recently left Shakhtar, has signed a contract with Euapspor until the summer of 2026. The Turkish club, currently ranked 4th in the Super League, expects the experienced Ukrainian to make a significant contribution to the team's development.
Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism plans to close 17% of the country's hotels due to non-compliance. Most of the closures will affect Istanbul - 767 facilities, Izmir - 515, and Sakarya - 499.
Today at 17:30, Dynamo will face Galatasaray in the 7th round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Istanbul, with bookmakers favoring the hosts with odds of 1.2.
In Istanbul, 19 people died of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol in 72 hours. 33 victims are in hospitals, and the authorities have closed 63 outlets selling counterfeit alcohol.
Olympic silver medalist in shooting Yusuf Dikeç demanded 30 thousand euros for an interview with L'Equipe. The demand caused outrage in Turkish sports circles because of the prestige of the French publication.
Lukashenko's spokeswoman denied Zelensky's statement that he had apologized for the missile strikes from Belarus. According to her, the conversation took place through Lukashenko's son, who had contact with Zelensky.
Ukraine and Russia have not reached an agreement on continuing gas transit to Europe through Azerbaijan. Zelenskiy said that transit is possible only if Moscow does not receive payment until the end of the war.
Over 47 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in the first 10 months of 2024, up 7. 03% year-on-year. Istanbul was the most popular city with 15.8 million visitors.
Turkish President plans to present a plan to freeze the war in Ukraine at the G20 summit. The proposal includes postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO for 10 years and creating a demilitarized zone in Donbas.
The director of the PÖFF festival, Tiina Locke, said that the film Deaf Lovers will remain in the main program. The film tells about the relationship between a deaf Ukrainian woman and a Russian man in Istanbul.