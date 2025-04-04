$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15791 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28843 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64853 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213908 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122659 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391936 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310801 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213908 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391936 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254374 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310802 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3132 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45476 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72117 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57207 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Istanbul

News by theme

Council of Europe concerned about the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul: a special mission to Turkey on democracy issues is planned

The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.

News of the World • April 2, 04:05 PM • 14260 views

Protests continue in Turkey after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul: what the authorities and the opposition say

The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.

Politics • April 2, 10:33 AM • 13966 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31546 views

"Movement of Violence": Erdogan Accuses Opposition of Mass Protests Against Imamoglu's Arrest

The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.

Politics • March 25, 02:47 AM • 20101 views

Turkish authorities have detained 1,133 people due to protests in support of the Mayor of Istanbul

During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.

News of the World • March 24, 02:08 PM • 9077 views

Social network X blocked opposition accounts in Turkey

Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.

News of the World • March 24, 01:23 AM • 42001 views

The Mayor of Istanbul called on Turks to mass protests after the arrest

Ekrem Imamoglu called on Turkish citizens to take to the streets to fight for their rights after the arrest. He called the trial an "extrajudicial execution" and called for the protection of the country's future.

News of the World • March 23, 03:15 PM • 95192 views

In Turkey, more than 340 people have been detained due to protests in support of Erdoğan's main rival.

Turkey has seen its largest street protests in a decade, following the arrest of Istanbul's opposition mayor. The minister announced the arrest of over 340 protesters.

News of the World • March 22, 11:15 AM • 32052 views

Five intriguing Turkish series: what to watch in your free time

From drama to detective: a selection of exciting Turkish series for an unforgettable pastime. Discover new stories!

Society • March 21, 06:19 PM • 469926 views

37 people were detained in Turkey for social media posts about the detained mayor of Istanbul

Turkish authorities have detained 37 people for social media posts about the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu. They are accused of inciting hatred and crime against the authorities.

News of the World • March 20, 10:52 AM • 12789 views

Mass protests in Turkey over the detention of Istanbul Mayor, oppositionist Ekrem Imamoglu

Students across Turkey have taken to the streets to protest the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan. He is accused of corruption and aiding terrorists, which has sparked outrage from the opposition.

News of the World • March 19, 02:06 PM • 16439 views

Turkish government detains Erdogan's main rival

Mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has been detained on charges including corruption and aiding terrorists. The opposition called it an attempted coup against the future president.

News of the World • March 19, 07:42 AM • 14137 views

Erdogan's rival Imamoglu was banned from running in the elections in Turkey

Istanbul University has canceled the scientific degree of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu due to violations. Now the politician cannot run for president, but he will appeal this decision.

News of the World • March 18, 07:20 PM • 24280 views

Kremlin announced the time of the conversation between Putin and Trump

Peskov confirmed that Putin's conversation with Trump will take place from 4:00 p. m. to 6:00 p.m. Moscow time.

War • March 18, 09:11 AM • 28047 views

US, Russia agree to meet again after talks in Istanbul

In Istanbul, the US and Russian delegations held 6. 5-hour-long talks on the activities of their diplomatic missions. The parties identified specific steps to stabilize the work of the embassies and agreed to meet again.

Politics • February 28, 07:23 AM • 24869 views

6.5 hours of talks between the US and Russia ended in Istanbul

The 6. 5-hour-long talks between the Russian and US delegations on the work of embassies have ended in Istanbul. The meeting was held at the residence of the US Consul General without comment to the press.

Politics • February 27, 01:57 PM • 37667 views

US and Russia start new talks in Istanbul

Negotiations between representatives of the United States and the Russian Federation begin at the residence of the American Consul General in Istanbul. The meeting is dedicated to discussing the problems of the embassies of the two countries.

War • February 27, 07:19 AM • 124367 views

Moscow announces a new meeting with the United States on February 27 in Istanbul

Lavrov announced a meeting between Russian and US representatives on February 27 in Istanbul to discuss the work of diplomatic missions. This follows recent talks in Saudi Arabia.

Politics • February 26, 10:44 AM • 22086 views

Russia names conditions for ending aggression against Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said that Russia would cease hostilities only after reaching “firm” agreements. He rejected the option of an immediate ceasefire without specific agreements.

War • February 24, 09:17 AM • 66890 views

Turkey supports diplomatic goal launched by Trump to end war quickly through negotiations - Erdogan

The Turkish President declared his support for the US diplomatic initiative to end the war through negotiations. Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is ready to host talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States.

War • February 18, 02:59 PM • 30965 views

Stepanenko signs contract with Turkish side Euapspor

Taras Stepanenko, who recently left Shakhtar, has signed a contract with Euapspor until the summer of 2026. The Turkish club, currently ranked 4th in the Super League, expects the experienced Ukrainian to make a significant contribution to the team's development.

Sports • January 31, 03:43 PM • 27935 views

Turkey closes thousands of hotels

Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism plans to close 17% of the country's hotels due to non-compliance. Most of the closures will affect Istanbul - 767 facilities, Izmir - 515, and Sakarya - 499.

News of the World • January 30, 09:04 PM • 69391 views

“Battle for prestige": where to watch the match of the 7th round of the Europa League Dynamo - Galatasaray, bookmakers' favorite, recent preparations

Today at 17:30, Dynamo will face Galatasaray in the 7th round of the Europa League. The match will take place in Istanbul, with bookmakers favoring the hosts with odds of 1.2.

Sports • January 21, 12:22 PM • 193611 views

19 people died from poisoning with surrogate alcohol in Istanbul, dozens in hospitals

In Istanbul, 19 people died of poisoning from counterfeit alcohol in 72 hours. 33 victims are in hospitals, and the authorities have closed 63 outlets selling counterfeit alcohol.

News of the World • January 16, 12:34 AM • 28466 views

Turkish shooter, who became a meme at the Olympics, set a price for an interview

Olympic silver medalist in shooting Yusuf Dikeç demanded 30 thousand euros for an interview with L'Equipe. The demand caused outrage in Turkish sports circles because of the prestige of the French publication.

Sports • January 15, 04:55 AM • 40870 views

“We have nothing to apologize for": Belarus says Lukashenko did not apologize to Zelensky at the beginning of the war

Lukashenko's spokeswoman denied Zelensky's statement that he had apologized for the missile strikes from Belarus. According to her, the conversation took place through Lukashenko's son, who had contact with Zelensky.

War • January 6, 01:32 PM • 30869 views

Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on Azerbaijani-brokered gas deal - Reuters

Ukraine and Russia have not reached an agreement on continuing gas transit to Europe through Azerbaijan. Zelenskiy said that transit is possible only if Moscow does not receive payment until the end of the war.

War • December 21, 08:58 AM • 58003 views

More than 47 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in the last 10 months

Over 47 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in the first 10 months of 2024, up 7. 03% year-on-year. Istanbul was the most popular city with 15.8 million visitors.

Economy • November 22, 11:11 AM • 18177 views

Erdogan to present proposal to freeze war in Ukraine at G20 summit in Rio

Turkish President plans to present a plan to freeze the war in Ukraine at the G20 summit. The proposal includes postponing Ukraine's accession to NATO for 10 years and creating a demilitarized zone in Donbas.

War • November 18, 07:43 AM • 20739 views

Russian film “Deaf Lovers” will not be removed from the main program of the Tallinn Festival

The director of the PÖFF festival, Tiina Locke, said that the film Deaf Lovers will remain in the main program. The film tells about the relationship between a deaf Ukrainian woman and a Russian man in Istanbul.

War • November 13, 03:43 PM • 21667 views