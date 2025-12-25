115 suspects linked to "Islamic State" detained in Turkey

Turkish authorities have detained 115 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group, who, according to the investigation, planned to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year holidays in the country. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Istanbul police received information that members of the "Islamic State" were preparing attacks in Turkey, particularly against non-Muslims, during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

During the operation, police searched 124 locations in Istanbul and detained 115 of the 137 suspects sought by law enforcement.

Several pistols and ammunition were seized during the raids, the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

On December 13, US President Donald Trump announced "very serious retaliation" after two American servicemen and one civilian were killed in Syria. The attack, which the US blames on the Islamic State group, occurred in an uncontrolled part of the country.