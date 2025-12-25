115 suspects linked to "Islamic State" detained in Turkey

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 258 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 628 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 1568 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 3286 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 6038 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 36244 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 54903 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30549 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44719 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48491 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1m/s
80%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 8394 views
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spillDecember 25, 12:26 AM • 6608 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 10833 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 13680 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 19386 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 36246 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 26810 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 54906 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 44723 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Larry Ellison
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 26 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 1808 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 3368 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 16342 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 27773 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

115 suspects linked to "Islamic State" detained in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Turkish authorities have detained 115 people suspected of involvement with the "Islamic State," who were planning attacks during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Istanbul police conducted searches at 124 locations, seizing weapons.

115 suspects linked to "Islamic State" detained in Turkey

Turkish authorities have detained 115 people suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group, who, according to the investigation, planned to carry out attacks during the Christmas and New Year holidays in the country. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Istanbul police received information that members of the "Islamic State" were preparing attacks in Turkey, particularly against non-Muslims, during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

During the operation, police searched 124 locations in Istanbul and detained 115 of the 137 suspects sought by law enforcement.

Several pistols and ammunition were seized during the raids, the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

On December 13, US President Donald Trump announced "very serious retaliation" after two American servicemen and one civilian were killed in Syria. The attack, which the US blames on the Islamic State group, occurred in an uncontrolled part of the country.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
New Year
Search
Reuters
Istanbul
Turkey