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Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins Oscar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2860 views

The film "All Empty Rooms About Dead Children" and the film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won an Oscar. According to the jury, the winning films address "acute social issues."

Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins Oscar

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony announced the winners in the documentary categories. This was reported by  UNN.

Details

This year, the awards went to films that address acute social issues - from dramatic stories of children to protests against political regimes.

Best Documentary Short Film

The winner was "All Empty Rooms" - an emotionally powerful documentary short film. This film tells the story of a journalist and photographer who create a memorial by documenting the bedrooms of children killed in school shootings. Through the abandoned personal rooms of the young victims, the authors preserve their memory, demonstrating the scale of the tragedies and the profound impact of violence.

Among other nominees were:

  • Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
    • The Children Are No Longer Here: They Were and Remain
      • The Devil Is Busy
        • Perfectly Strange

          Best Documentary Feature Film

          In the Best Documentary Feature Film category, "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won, telling the story of a Russian teacher who dared to document propaganda in schools. The film was praised for its "bold concept" and social significance, showing how one citizen can resist the system and spark public debate.

          Among other nominees were:

          • The Perfect Neighbor
            • The Alabama Solution
              • Come and See Me in a Good Light
                • Cutting Through Stone

                  Recall

                  This year's 98th Academy Awards ceremony presented viewers with an unexpected and rare moment: in the "Best Short Film" category, the award was shared by two films.

                  Kate Hawley created the world of "Frankenstein" and won an Oscar for Best Costume Design16.03.26, 03:21 • 3166 views

                  Stanislav Karmazin

                  CultureNews of the World
                  Russian propaganda
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                  Vladimir Putin