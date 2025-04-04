MIM-104 Patriot

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.
Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs financial guarantees from Europeans, including the use of frozen Russian assets to equip the army. Kyiv also needs air defense, and if the US refuses, it will look for an alternative in Europe.
Rubio and Waltz released details of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. They discussed Patriot, the situation in Kursk, cooperation in energy and exchange of prisoners of war.
Andriy Yermak held an online conversation with G7 advisors, where they discussed support for Ukraine, security guarantees and accelerated accession to the EU. They also raised the issue of compensation from the Russian Federation.
The White House has confirmed the continuation of intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This is necessary to protect against Russian attacks, especially from ballistic missiles.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system. Trump promised to consider this issue during the conversation.
US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to persuade European Union countries to buy weapons from European manufacturers. He offers alternatives to the American Patriot and F-35.
President Zelenskyy stated a constant shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T systems provided by Italy and France. He emphasized that Ukraine had requested licenses to produce missiles for these systems.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine acknowledged the existence of risks regarding the provision of ammunition and maintenance for the Patriot system. Shmyhal assured that Ukraine, together with its partners, will find a solution to this problem.
The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.
Russian occupiers attacked Kharkov with a guided aerial bomb at 4 a. m. on February 24. KAB got into a civil enterprise in There were no casualties in the Kiev district of the city.
Ukraine needs 20 Patriot systems to protect against Russian air threats, which will cost about $35 billion. The President stated that Ukraine is ready to invest the same amount on its part.
Zelenskyy announced the development of Ukrainian analogs of Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian developments Palianytsia, Peklo, and Ruta are already striking at Russian territory, and ballistic missile production is being prepared.
There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibr missiles on board.
The President of Ukraine announced a shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense system and asked the United States to provide licenses for their production. Ukraine needs about 20 air defense systems for effective defense.
President Zelenskyy said that the United States had helped Putin break out of international isolation through talks in Saudi Arabia. He also noted that he has not received a response from the US regarding the increase in Patriot for Ukraine.
The French president plans to discuss details of the military contingent with Zelenskyy. Ukraine emphasizes the importance of US participation and the Patriot air defense system in this matter.
Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.
The Bundeswehr has recorded six cases of unidentified drones flying over the base in Schweising, where Ukrainian troops are training with Patriot. The German military suspects Russian espionage.
The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.
The scientific director of the Valdai Club revealed the Kremlin's position on the upcoming negotiations with the United States. Russia does not intend to make territorial concessions in Ukraine and will try to position Putin as an equal to Trump.
The United States transported about 90 Patriot interceptor missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland for further transfer to Ukraine.
Poland's defense minister said that Europe should increase defense spending to influence the US position on Ukraine. Poland already spends 4.7% of its GDP on defense and buys $60 billion worth of American weapons.
Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the development of a Ukrainian air defense system. According to him, the new system will have Patriot-level characteristics.
Over the past week, Russia used about 550 attack drones, 60 missiles, and more than 660 air bombs against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 33 missiles and 311 drones, while another 136 drones failed to reach their targets.
Zelenskyy meets with the Dutch Foreign Minister to discuss defense cooperation and investment in arms production. The Netherlands reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine and its work on new sanctions against Russia.