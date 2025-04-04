MIM-104 Patriot

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15600 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28400 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64652 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213625 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122507 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391771 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310647 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213725 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255091 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131711 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213625 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391771 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254267 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310647 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3024 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14102 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45276 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72080 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57175 views
Zelenskyy met with Baerbock: Germany will continue to support Ukraine

President Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, discussing aid and European integration. Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • April 1, 08:06 PM • 8962 views

Germany will allocate €7 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.

War • April 1, 01:43 PM • 25796 views

Poland has announced a $2 billion contract with the US to support Patriot

Poland plans to sign a $2 billion agreement with the United States for logistical support of Patriot systems. This will strengthen the country's air defenses.

News of the World • March 31, 11:56 AM • 17992 views

Zelenskyy named the security guarantees that Ukraine needs from Europeans

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine needs financial guarantees from Europeans, including the use of frozen Russian assets to equip the army. Kyiv also needs air defense, and if the US refuses, it will look for an alternative in Europe.

War • March 27, 11:33 AM • 34456 views

Waltz and Rubio released a joint statement regarding the Trump and Zelensky talks

Rubio and Waltz released details of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky. They discussed Patriot, the situation in Kursk, cooperation in energy and exchange of prisoners of war.

Politics • March 20, 10:52 AM • 13168 views

Trump and Zelensky's conversation, meeting in Jeddah, security guarantees: Yermak spoke with representatives of the G7

Andriy Yermak held an online conversation with G7 advisors, where they discussed support for Ukraine, security guarantees and accelerated accession to the EU. They also raised the issue of compensation from the Russian Federation.

War • March 19, 08:14 PM • 19470 views

The US will continue to provide intelligence to Ukraine - White House

The White House has confirmed the continuation of intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This is necessary to protect against Russian attacks, especially from ballistic missiles.

War • March 19, 05:59 PM • 16348 views

Zelenskyy asked Trump to hand over additional missiles to the Patriot air defense system - White House

Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system. Trump promised to consider this issue during the conversation.

War • March 19, 05:53 PM • 18170 views

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.

War • March 19, 12:15 PM • 21759 views

Macron calls on EU countries to buy European weapons instead of American ones

French President Emmanuel Macron intends to persuade European Union countries to buy weapons from European manufacturers. He offers alternatives to the American Patriot and F-35.

War • March 16, 08:42 PM • 19917 views

There have never been enough missiles for SAMP/T - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated a constant shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T systems provided by Italy and France. He emphasized that Ukraine had requested licenses to produce missiles for these systems.

War • March 15, 03:34 PM • 22339 views

Shmyhal: the risk of ensuring the Patriot system exists, but we will find a solution with our partners.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine acknowledged the existence of risks regarding the provision of ammunition and maintenance for the Patriot system. Shmyhal assured that Ukraine, together with its partners, will find a solution to this problem.

Politics • March 4, 12:40 PM • 13987 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

The White House is considering canceling military aid to Ukraine. ISW warns that this will strengthen Russia's position and could lead to territorial losses for Ukraine.

War • March 2, 08:53 AM • 82963 views

Russians strike Kharkiv with a missile launcher, damaging a civilian enterprise

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkov with a guided aerial bomb at 4 a. m. on February 24. KAB got into a civil enterprise in There were no casualties in the Kiev district of the city.

Society • February 24, 04:42 AM • 31755 views

Zelensky names the number of Patriots needed to protect against Russia

Ukraine needs 20 Patriot systems to protect against Russian air threats, which will cost about $35 billion. The President stated that Ukraine is ready to invest the same amount on its part.

War • February 23, 04:48 PM • 28314 views

Ukraine is working on its own Patriot analogues - Zelensky

Zelenskyy announced the development of Ukrainian analogs of Patriot air defense systems. Ukrainian developments Palianytsia, Peklo, and Ruta are already striking at Russian territory, and ballistic missile production is being prepared.

War • February 23, 04:26 PM • 25968 views

The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: there is a threat of a strike

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 4 ships in the Mediterranean, 3 of which have 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

War • February 20, 05:01 AM • 31449 views

Zelensky: Ukraine lacks missiles for air defense, so we ask for licenses to produce missiles for Patriot

The President of Ukraine announced a shortage of missiles for the Patriot air defense system and asked the United States to provide licenses for their production. Ukraine needs about 20 air defense systems for effective defense.

War • February 19, 12:58 PM • 40644 views

Zelensky: US helped Putin to break out of years of isolation

President Zelenskyy said that the United States had helped Putin break out of international isolation through talks in Saudi Arabia. He also noted that he has not received a response from the US regarding the increase in Patriot for Ukraine.

War • February 19, 11:29 AM • 104938 views

The issue of the military contingent is being discussed in France: Macron will tell Zelensky the details in a few days

The French president plans to discuss details of the military contingent with Zelenskyy. Ukraine emphasizes the importance of US participation and the Patriot air defense system in this matter.

War • February 17, 01:52 PM • 24787 views
Exclusive

“Experimental weapon” to destroy KABs: what it is and how it works - analyst's explanation

Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.

War • February 11, 08:06 AM • 111394 views

Bundeswehr spots unidentified drones over base where Ukrainian military are training

The Bundeswehr has recorded six cases of unidentified drones flying over the base in Schweising, where Ukrainian troops are training with Patriot. The German military suspects Russian espionage.

News of the World • February 9, 01:51 PM • 43006 views

German Parliament rejects Merz's migration bill: what's going on

The German parliament voted against toughening migration laws proposed by CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The bill was supported by the far-right, which caused massive protests in the country.

News of the World • February 1, 12:47 AM • 101812 views

Kremlin signals efforts to persuade trump to agree to putin's demands - ISW

The scientific director of the Valdai Club revealed the Kremlin's position on the upcoming negotiations with the United States. Russia does not intend to make territorial concessions in Ukraine and will try to position Putin as an equal to Trump.

War • January 31, 04:59 AM • 32263 views

The United States has transferred 90 Patriot missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland to be delivered to Ukraine

The United States transported about 90 Patriot interceptor missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland for further transfer to Ukraine.

News of the World • January 28, 08:32 PM • 29824 views

Polish minister reveals under what conditions Trump will take into account Europeans' position on Ukraine

Poland's defense minister said that Europe should increase defense spending to influence the US position on Ukraine. Poland already spends 4.7% of its GDP on defense and buys $60 billion worth of American weapons.

War • January 25, 10:35 AM • 41887 views

German Patriot troops start patrolling near the Polish-Ukrainian border

Two German Patriot air defense systems are deployed to protect the Jasionka airport in Rzeszow for 6 months. Up to 95% of the aid for Ukraine passes through this logistics hub.

War • January 23, 02:45 PM • 23551 views

Syrsky: Ukraine is developing its own air defense system as good as Patriot

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced the development of a Ukrainian air defense system. According to him, the new system will have Patriot-level characteristics.

War • January 19, 08:14 PM • 42560 views

Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with about 550 UAVs and almost 60 missiles in a week

Over the past week, Russia used about 550 attack drones, 60 missiles, and more than 660 air bombs against Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 33 missiles and 311 drones, while another 136 drones failed to reach their targets.

War • January 19, 10:20 AM • 29701 views

Defense cooperation and investment in Ukrainian arms production: Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy meets with the Dutch Foreign Minister to discuss defense cooperation and investment in arms production. The Netherlands reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine and its work on new sanctions against Russia.

War • January 16, 08:53 PM • 62687 views