Trump said he would help: Zelenskyy on missiles for air defense systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with US President Donald Trump the provision of missiles for air defense systems to Ukraine. Trump promised to help, and Ukraine is ready to purchase missiles through the PURL mechanism.

Trump said he would help: Zelenskyy on missiles for air defense systems

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with US President Donald Trump the provision of air defense system missiles to Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, Trump promised to help, UNN reports. 

A separate second block we had with President Trump was that I really need air defense, I really need NASAMS missiles, I really need PAC-3 missiles for Patriot. I don't want to say what our situation is publicly now, but I showed and demonstrated it publicly to the American side. Secretary Rubio was there, Minister Hagset was there, and I showed them all of this. President Trump said he would help me. I handed over all the relevant papers with the quantity we need and how 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He noted that he told Trump that Ukraine is ready to purchase air defense missiles from the United States through the PURL mechanism. 

Recall 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without weapons from the United States, Ukraine will not be able to win the war. 

Antonina Tumanova

