Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech

Exclusive
03:15 PM • 5596 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 12114 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 22430 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 25307 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 33045 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 48798 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43991 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38328 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32770 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52802 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 11103 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 10598 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 16608 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 11979 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 10007 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 4690 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 6382 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 10060 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 12033 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 16668 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Actor Jim Carrey triumphed at the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony, receiving an honorary "Cesar". He thanked his family and compared acting to sculpture.

Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech

Legendary Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey became one of the main victors of the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony. The artist received an honorary "Cesar" and delivered a touching speech in French. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The star of the films "The Mask" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was invited to the stage by director Michel Gondry, with whom the actor collaborated in the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" over two decades ago.

During his speech, Jim Carrey compared acting to sculpture, noting that each role is a material from which the artist shapes an image. He also spoke about his ancestor Marc-François Carré, who was born in Saint-Malo, France, about three hundred years ago, and later emigrated to Canada.

The actor attended the ceremony with his daughter Jane Carrey, grandson Jackson, and girlfriend Mina. At the end of his speech, he thanked his family for their support and humorously asked the audience if he had done well with the French language. The hall responded with a standing ovation.

Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my wonderful companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest person I have ever known: my father - Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me to appreciate love, generosity and laughter

- summarized the artist.

Recall

Earlier we wrote that the film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" received a BAFTA award for best documentary on February 22, 2026. The film shows the militarization of education in Russian schools.

Stanislav Karmazin

