Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech

Legendary Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey became one of the main victors of the 51st Cesar Awards ceremony. The artist received an honorary "Cesar" and delivered a touching speech in French. This was reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

The star of the films "The Mask" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" was invited to the stage by director Michel Gondry, with whom the actor collaborated in the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" over two decades ago.

During his speech, Jim Carrey compared acting to sculpture, noting that each role is a material from which the artist shapes an image. He also spoke about his ancestor Marc-François Carré, who was born in Saint-Malo, France, about three hundred years ago, and later emigrated to Canada.

The actor attended the ceremony with his daughter Jane Carrey, grandson Jackson, and girlfriend Mina. At the end of his speech, he thanked his family for their support and humorously asked the audience if he had done well with the French language. The hall responded with a standing ovation.

Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my wonderful companion, Mina. I love you, Mina. And finally, thank you to the funniest person I have ever known: my father - Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me to appreciate love, generosity and laughter - summarized the artist.

Recall

