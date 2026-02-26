Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has faced a barrage of criticism from social media users after publishing promotional photos for her new energy drink brand Update, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

In the photos, where the 45-year-old Kardashian demonstrates the product, users noticed possible digital editing of her face. Many noted that the natural texture of her skin was missing from the photos, and her facial features looked altered. Some even compared the star's appearance to her younger daughter Chicago and expressed doubt about the naturalness of the shots.

Kardashian co-founded the Update brand ahead of its relaunch. The new energy drinks, caffeine- and sugar-free, are designed to improve focus and maintain energy without a sudden crash. According to the manufacturers, the drink contains paraxanthine - a compound naturally formed from caffeine in the body.

In promotional materials, Kardashian showed herself drinking the beverage while preparing for a photoshoot, reviewing scripts, and styling her hair. She also noted that one of her first tasks with the brand was to update the packaging design to a more minimalist and "masculine" style.

After Kardashian joined, the brand secured national distribution through Walmart. Starting March 1, Update beverages will be available in 4,000 stores nationwide, initially in five flavors, with further expansion of the assortment.

Currently, Kardashian's representatives have not publicly commented on the criticism.

