EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 16507 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 31986 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
February 25, 06:05 PM • 28428 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 26592 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 23004 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 18143 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 37862 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19271 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18402 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Kim Kardashian has been criticized for allegedly digitally altering her face in promotional shots for her new energy drink brand, Update. The caffeine- and sugar-free drinks, which contain paraxanthine, will be available in 4,000 Walmart stores starting March 1.

Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has faced a barrage of criticism from social media users after publishing promotional photos for her new energy drink brand Update, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

In the photos, where the 45-year-old Kardashian demonstrates the product, users noticed possible digital editing of her face. Many noted that the natural texture of her skin was missing from the photos, and her facial features looked altered. Some even compared the star's appearance to her younger daughter Chicago and expressed doubt about the naturalness of the shots.

Kardashian co-founded the Update brand ahead of its relaunch. The new energy drinks, caffeine- and sugar-free, are designed to improve focus and maintain energy without a sudden crash. According to the manufacturers, the drink contains paraxanthine - a compound naturally formed from caffeine in the body.

In promotional materials, Kardashian showed herself drinking the beverage while preparing for a photoshoot, reviewing scripts, and styling her hair. She also noted that one of her first tasks with the brand was to update the packaging design to a more minimalist and "masculine" style.

After Kardashian joined, the brand secured national distribution through Walmart. Starting March 1, Update beverages will be available in 4,000 stores nationwide, initially in five flavors, with further expansion of the assortment.

Currently, Kardashian's representatives have not publicly commented on the criticism.

Kim Kardashian's daughter may launch her own brand at 12 years old

Stanislav Karmazin

Kim Kardashian