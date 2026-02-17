Kim Kardashian's daughter may launch her own brand at 12 years old

Photo: www.instagram.com/northwest

Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old daughter, North West, may soon launch her own business venture. It is known that her famous mother has already filed a trademark application for "NOR11," most likely on behalf of her daughter. This is reported by UNN with reference to PEOPLE.

The application covers a wide range of products, including clothing, footwear, accessories, bags, and cosmetic bags.

It is worth adding that North is actively developing her creative side in parallel. Earlier this year, she shared a snippet of a new song in collaboration with her celebrity father, Kanye West, on her Instagram Stories. The track, titled "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)," is made as if to respond to criticism regarding her two dermal piercings.

North received her first dermal piercing in September, which caused controversy among the public. Since then, she has shown several more piercings, some of which were decorative.

At the end of 2025, the girl surprised fans with a new look on TikTok: electric blue hair, bangs, black mini-skirts, stockings, and a black grill. Her videos garnered millions of views.

The account description states that it is run jointly with her mother and "monitored by an adult," which emphasizes control over the girl's activity on social networks. It can be said with a high degree of certainty that these steps indicate that North is already beginning to form her own creative and business image at such an early age.

