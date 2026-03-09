Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming

$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 8876 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 18036 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 11572 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29933 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 26836 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 45003 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 64493 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 105325 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55692 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 47293 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30405 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26697 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 34765 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22626 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11231 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 11461 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 22908 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 29938 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 35042 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 105326 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 124 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 346 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 10107 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026VideoMarch 9, 07:33 AM • 26899 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrestedMarch 9, 06:56 AM • 30601 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Series

Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The actress spoke about exhaustion from 14-hour filming days and the importance of breaks. To regain strength, Kuznetsova chooses travel and a change of scenery.

Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming

Ukrainian actress Kateryna Kuznetsova, who was recently rumored to be pregnant, frankly spoke about how she copes with exhaustion due to a busy work schedule, UNN reports, citing TyKyiv.

According to her, acting brings pleasure, but intensive filming, where one shift can last up to 14 hours, often exhausts and leads to emotional burnout.

To regain strength and inspiration, Kuznetsova tries to take breaks. One of the most effective methods for her has been travel — it helps to change the environment, get new impressions, and restore motivation to work.

The actress also advises to carefully monitor your well-being and not ignore the body's signals to avoid complete exhaustion.

I am prone to burnout. I had it in November, when I consciously told myself: "That's it, I'm going to Barcelona to rest, because I'm just tired." At least, my body gives me such a leeway when I understand that I need to do it now, because later it will be burnout.

- explains the artist.

Thus, the artist emphasized that timely rest and a change of scenery help maintain a balance between work and personal life and avoid serious emotional exhaustion.

"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show business06.03.26, 20:52 • 36141 view

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Film
Series