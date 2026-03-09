Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming

Ukrainian actress Kateryna Kuznetsova, who was recently rumored to be pregnant, frankly spoke about how she copes with exhaustion due to a busy work schedule, UNN reports, citing TyKyiv.

According to her, acting brings pleasure, but intensive filming, where one shift can last up to 14 hours, often exhausts and leads to emotional burnout.

To regain strength and inspiration, Kuznetsova tries to take breaks. One of the most effective methods for her has been travel — it helps to change the environment, get new impressions, and restore motivation to work.

The actress also advises to carefully monitor your well-being and not ignore the body's signals to avoid complete exhaustion.

I am prone to burnout. I had it in November, when I consciously told myself: "That's it, I'm going to Barcelona to rest, because I'm just tired." At least, my body gives me such a leeway when I understand that I need to do it now, because later it will be burnout. - explains the artist.

Thus, the artist emphasized that timely rest and a change of scenery help maintain a balance between work and personal life and avoid serious emotional exhaustion.

