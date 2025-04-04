The SBU has заочно notified two Russian admirals and their subordinate of suspicion for shelling UNESCO sites in Odesa in November 2023. The attack damaged historical buildings.
On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.
In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.
Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.
HACC sentenced former deputy Boichenko to 10 years, and former prosecutor Marakhovsky to 8 years for a bribe of 40 thousand US dollars. They were exposed for extorting money from an entrepreneur for not obstructing business.
The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported a threat of attack by strike drones. The Air Force recorded an enemy UAV in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.
In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.
An employee of a law enforcement agency from Odesa region organized a scheme for taking conscripts abroad. For 25,000 dollars, she promised to remove them from the register and transport them to Moldova.
Artem Dmytruk, suspected of attacks and fleeing Ukraine, has filed a declaration of income. He declared icons, a VAZ-2101 and significant savings in cash and banks.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.
Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary and UAH 220,000 in alimony for the past year. She owns apartments in Odesa, a land plot and a Toyota RAV4.
Today, March 29, gusts of wind up to 20 m/s are expected in many regions of Ukraine. A dust storm has been declared in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.
The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the arrest of the head of a court in the Odesa region, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization for $3,500.
The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.
On March 28, Russians attacked Odesa region with drones, damaging houses and garages. One person was injured, rescuers extinguished the fire.
The mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, declared over UAH 1. 1 million in salary, significant amounts of savings in hryvnias, dollars and euros, as well as a collection of luxury watches for 2024. He also owns a share in a residential building and an apartment.
On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.
Explosions were heard in Odesa. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov urged residents to stay in safe places.
Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.
On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.
The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.
Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.
On March 27, it will get warmer in Ukraine to +12+17 degrees, in the western regions +10+13. It will rain in the western and northern regions, in the rest of the territory without precipitation. In Kyiv, up to +15 degrees.
Ukrzaliznytsia announced that tickets for all trains are sold exclusively for March 25 and 26. Free tea and water were organized for passengers at the train stations.
The SBU reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, 840 people have been convicted of treason, and 181 people have been convicted of transferring data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine or adjusting shelling. 102 agent networks were also exposed.
Ukrainian sailors liquidated a mine that waves brought to the Odesa coast. The Ukrainian Navy warned about the mine danger in the Black Sea.