$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15853 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28994 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64929 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122725 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391984 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310854 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244237 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255113 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132015 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214015 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391984 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254398 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310854 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3166 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45543 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72128 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Odesa

News by theme

Two Russian admirals who commanded the shelling of UNESCO sites in Odesa have been notified of suspicion

The SBU has заочно notified two Russian admirals and their subordinate of suspicion for shelling UNESCO sites in Odesa in November 2023. The attack damaged historical buildings.

War • April 4, 01:27 PM • 9164 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 3: rain and variable cloudiness are expected

On April 3, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with light rain in the west and south. No precipitation in Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkiv, temperature +14…+17°C.

Society • April 3, 04:39 AM • 10605 views

Ukrainians have filed 646 complaints regarding violations of the law on language since the beginning of 2025 - Ombudsman

In the first quarter of 2025, 646 complaints were received regarding violations of language legislation, most of them from the service sector. Most complaints came from Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Society • April 2, 04:51 PM • 20199 views

Explosion at a police station in Odesa region: a man who made an explosive device has been detained

A man was detained in Odesa for making explosives on the instructions of the Russian Federation, which led to an explosion at a police station in Odesa region. As a result of the terrorist attack, a woman was killed and three police officers were injured.

War • April 2, 11:13 AM • 20491 views

"There is no need to wait a month" of Russia's "no" to a ceasefire: Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia amid the latest Russian attacks

Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.

War • April 2, 08:07 AM • 18696 views

Court sentenced former deputy of Odesa Regional Council Boichenko to 10 years in prison

HACC sentenced former deputy Boichenko to 10 years, and former prosecutor Marakhovsky to 8 years for a bribe of 40 thousand US dollars. They were exposed for extorting money from an entrepreneur for not obstructing business.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 07:44 AM • 7340 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail

The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.

Society • April 2, 05:03 AM • 16628 views

Odesa and the region are under threat of attack by strike drones - OVA

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported a threat of attack by strike drones. The Air Force recorded an enemy UAV in the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa region.

War • April 1, 09:51 PM • 10604 views

April 1 in Ukraine: cloudy weather and rain expected in most regions

In Ukraine on April 1, it will be cloudy, with precipitation in the center and west. No rain is expected in the east and southeast, and temperatures will range from +9°C to +19°C.

Society • April 1, 04:39 AM • 33114 views

In Odesa region, a law enforcement officer for 25,000 dollars helped evaders to go abroad

An employee of a law enforcement agency from Odesa region organized a scheme for taking conscripts abroad. For 25,000 dollars, she promised to remove them from the register and transport them to Moldova.

Society • April 1, 02:39 AM • 15358 views

Old "kopeck" and icons: MP-fugitive Dmytruk filed a declaration

Artem Dmytruk, suspected of attacks and fleeing Ukraine, has filed a declaration of income. He declared icons, a VAZ-2101 and significant savings in cash and banks.

Society • March 31, 12:39 PM • 54195 views

The Defense Forces shot down 65 Russian drones, another 35 were lost locationally

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 111 Shahed-type drones and imitators. Ukrainian soldiers shot down 65 UAVs, and 35 imitators were lost locationally, without consequences.

War • March 30, 06:21 AM • 43795 views

Stefanishyna declared over a million hryvnias of salary and 220 thousand hryvnias of alimony

Vice Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna declared UAH 1. 1 million in salary and UAH 220,000 in alimony for the past year. She owns apartments in Odesa, a land plot and a Toyota RAV4.

Politics • March 29, 03:27 PM • 47945 views

Ukrainians have been warned about a dust storm in two regions

Today, March 29, gusts of wind up to 20 m/s are expected in many regions of Ukraine. A dust storm has been declared in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Society • March 29, 02:38 PM • 35346 views

"You can talk as much as you want in the US that "the ceasefire is working," denying reality": head of CCD indicated the Russian attacks

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council made a statement after the words of the US Vice President regarding the "ceasefire", emphasizing that reality will not be denied.

War • March 29, 02:13 PM • 136147 views

Zelensky: the agreement on silence at sea should cover Odesa and Mykolaiv

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the agreement on silence should extend to port infrastructure and the cities where it is located, including Odesa and Mykolaiv. Monitoring can be carried out by the USA, Turkey, and other countries.

War • March 28, 06:47 PM • 42989 views

Head of court in Odesa region helped draft dodgers: what punishment he received

The High Council of Justice has given its consent to the arrest of the head of a court in the Odesa region, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization for $3,500.

Crimes and emergencies • March 28, 10:22 AM • 26020 views

A man with 90% burns, wounded during the Russian attack, died in Kropyvnytskyi

The man died in a Kropyvnytskyi hospital from numerous burns sustained as a result of a massive drone attack on March 19. At that time, 11 people were injured, including 4 minors.

War • March 28, 09:39 AM • 29027 views

Fires extinguished in Odesa region after Russian UAV strike: destruction, people injured

On March 28, Russians attacked Odesa region with drones, damaging houses and garages. One person was injured, rescuers extinguished the fire.

Society • March 28, 09:16 AM • 32698 views

Trukhnov declared luxury watches, significant savings and over a million hryvnias in salary

The mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, declared over UAH 1. 1 million in salary, significant amounts of savings in hryvnias, dollars and euros, as well as a collection of luxury watches for 2024. He also owns a share in a residential building and an apartment.

Society • March 28, 09:12 AM • 30569 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 28: warm weather is expected, but rain is possible in some regions

On March 28, stable weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +19°C in the south. Light rain is possible in the eastern regions, cloudy but without precipitation in other regions.

Society • March 28, 06:10 AM • 46733 views

Explosions are reported in Odesa: residents are urged to be safe

Explosions were heard in Odesa. Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov urged residents to stay in safe places.

War • March 28, 12:06 AM • 13146 views

Wealth is shrinking, but apartments in Ukraine and Israel remain: fugitive MP Kunitsky showed the declaration

Oleksandr Kunitskyi submitted a declaration of income for 2024. His salary decreased, but he owns apartments in Israel and Odesa, and also has savings in dollars.

Politics • March 27, 07:37 PM • 113280 views

Weather in Ukraine on March 27: Warm, cloudy with clearings and no heavy rain

On March 27, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without significant precipitation, temperature up to +19°C. Light rain is possible in some regions, especially in Luhansk in the morning and afternoon.

Society • March 27, 05:36 AM • 51388 views

The heating season is coming to an end in Lviv region: when and where else in Ukraine will the heating be turned off

The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 31060 views

In the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, propagandist Anna Prokofyeva of "Pervyi Kanal" was eliminated: what is known

Propagandist Anna Prokofyeva died while performing a task, having been blown up by a mine in the Belgorod region. Cameraman Dmitry Volkov was seriously injured and hospitalized.

War • March 26, 12:10 PM • 31641 views

"Don't laugh at down jackets": weather forecaster predicted a cold snap

On March 27, it will get warmer in Ukraine to +12+17 degrees, in the western regions +10+13. It will rain in the western and northern regions, in the rest of the territory without precipitation. In Kyiv, up to +15 degrees.

Society • March 26, 10:52 AM • 22700 views

Tickets for all trains at the ticket offices of "Ukrzaliznytsia" are sold exclusively for March 25 and 26

Ukrzaliznytsia announced that tickets for all trains are sold exclusively for March 25 and 26. Free tea and water were organized for passengers at the train stations.

Society • March 25, 11:02 AM • 11385 views

840 people convicted of treason in Ukraine - SBU

The SBU reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, 840 people have been convicted of treason, and 181 people have been convicted of transferring data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine or adjusting shelling. 102 agent networks were also exposed.

War • March 25, 08:00 AM • 27326 views

Naval sailors showed the destruction of an enemy mine off the coast of Odesa

Ukrainian sailors liquidated a mine that waves brought to the Odesa coast. The Ukrainian Navy warned about the mine danger in the Black Sea.

War • March 25, 01:26 AM • 108675 views