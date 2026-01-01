Due to Russia's night attack on Odesa, infrastructure and buildings were damaged: consequences shown

On New Year's Eve, Russia attacked Odesa with several waves of drones, fires broke out at infrastructure facilities, and residential buildings were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, and the State Emergency Service reported on Thursday in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On New Year's Eve, the enemy "greeted" Odesa with several waves of attack UAVs. A number of emergencies were recorded in the city: drone and debris falls, fires at infrastructure facilities, and damage to residential buildings. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, all fires were promptly extinguished, rescuers, explosives experts, and utility services worked.

According to the State Emergency Service, large-scale fires broke out in Odesa region as a result of the attack. Residential buildings and a car were damaged. "The elimination of the consequences was complicated by repeated air alarms. All fires have been extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Volyn: fires in Lutsk and the region, 103,000 consumers without electricity