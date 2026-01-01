$42.390.17
December 31, 08:23 PM • 35432 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 43313 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 22505 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 23709 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 22567 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 21652 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24326 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20605 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18150 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16421 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Publications
Exclusives
Due to Russia's night attack on Odesa, infrastructure and buildings were damaged: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

On New Year's Eve, Odesa was attacked by several waves of kamikaze drones, which caused fires at infrastructure facilities and damage to residential buildings. All fires were promptly extinguished, and there were no fatalities or injuries.

Due to Russia's night attack on Odesa, infrastructure and buildings were damaged: consequences shown

On New Year's Eve, Russia attacked Odesa with several waves of drones, fires broke out at infrastructure facilities, and residential buildings were damaged, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa RMA, and the State Emergency Service reported on Thursday in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

On New Year's Eve, the enemy "greeted" Odesa with several waves of attack UAVs. A number of emergencies were recorded in the city: drone and debris falls, fires at infrastructure facilities, and damage to residential buildings.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, all fires were promptly extinguished, rescuers, explosives experts, and utility services worked.

According to the State Emergency Service, large-scale fires broke out in Odesa region as a result of the attack. Residential buildings and a car were damaged. "The elimination of the consequences was complicated by repeated air alarms. All fires have been extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no dead or injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
New Year
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Serhiy Lysak
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Odesa