Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy

The next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was expected to take place around March 5-6 in Abu Dhabi, but due to hostilities, the Ukrainian side cannot confirm that the meeting will take place there, but it has not been canceled, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, UNN writes.

There is no updated information. The meeting was scheduled for the period from the 5th to the 8th, approximately March 5-6. The meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi. For now, due to today's hostilities, we cannot confirm that the meeting will be in Abu Dhabi, but, nevertheless, no one has canceled the meeting. The meeting should take place, it is important for us, we support this meeting. And the meeting is important, and the results are important, and the exchange is very important - Zelenskyy said.

The President reiterated that "no one is canceling anything yet."

"If there are difficulties with Abu Dhabi due to missiles and drones, then I think we have Turkey, we have Switzerland, platforms that have already worked and allowed us all to meet. We will definitely support any of these three platforms for the meeting, we are waiting for a response from partners," Zelenskyy noted.

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy