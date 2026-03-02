$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
11:00 AM • 596 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 31149 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 63819 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 60841 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 66409 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 74001 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 74597 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78060 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79742 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82662 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4.1m/s
67%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 46186 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 45651 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 19021 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 17542 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 21084 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 123962 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 129895 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 111134 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 112080 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 111869 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Vadym Filashkin
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 67237 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 65044 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 60506 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 58870 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 71070 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Brent Crude
Film

Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

Zelenskyy stated that the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia, scheduled for March 5-6, have not been canceled. The meeting location in Abu Dhabi remains uncertain due to ongoing hostilities.

Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy

The next round of trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was expected to take place around March 5-6 in Abu Dhabi, but due to hostilities, the Ukrainian side cannot confirm that the meeting will take place there, but it has not been canceled, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, UNN writes.

There is no updated information. The meeting was scheduled for the period from the 5th to the 8th, approximately March 5-6. The meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi. For now, due to today's hostilities, we cannot confirm that the meeting will be in Abu Dhabi, but, nevertheless, no one has canceled the meeting. The meeting should take place, it is important for us, we support this meeting. And the meeting is important, and the results are important, and the exchange is very important

- Zelenskyy said.

The President reiterated that "no one is canceling anything yet."

"If there are difficulties with Abu Dhabi due to missiles and drones, then I think we have Turkey, we have Switzerland, platforms that have already worked and allowed us all to meet. We will definitely support any of these three platforms for the meeting, we are waiting for a response from partners," Zelenskyy noted.

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy26.02.26, 22:09 • 12557 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Switzerland
Abu Dhabi
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine