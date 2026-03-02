$43.210.00
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the West

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Russia refuses to support Iran after the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Putin expressed condolences but did not mention the US or Israel.

ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the West

Russia continues to refuse to support Iran, despite "boilerplate condemnations" of alleged aggression from the West, following the death of the country's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other high-ranking Iranian officials. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 1, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin sent a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing condolences over the death of Khamenei, members of his family, and several Iranian officials as a result of American-Israeli strikes.

Putin condemned Khamenei's death, calling it an "assassination" committed in a "cynical manner" against "human morality and international law," but did not mention the United States or Israel. Putin stated that Russia would remember Khamenei as an "outstanding statesman" who elevated Russian-Iranian relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

- the article says.

Iran's regime chose to be Putin's accomplice - Zelenskyy28.02.26, 16:20 • 10286 views

It is indicated that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed outrage over the deaths and criticized the United States and Israel for "hunting" Iranian leaders, which violates international law and the principles of "civilized interstate relations."

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated its calls for a cessation of hostilities and a resumption of diplomatic dialogue, and also criticized civilian casualties in the Persian Gulf countries, damage to civilian infrastructure, and the alleged cessation of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

- ISW states.

They note that Russian officials, including Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova, and Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov, expressed similar condemnations and calls for a resumption of dialogue.

"Russia's boilerplate responses continue to highlight the limitations of Russia's ability to support Iran and the asymmetry of Russian-Iranian relations. The Kremlin will likely remain constrained by its own war efforts in Ukraine and its desire to extract concessions from the United States without sacrificing its goals in Ukraine," the analysts conclude.

Recall

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned the actions of the US and Israel, demanding an immediate halt to the bombing of Iranian facilities. He emphasized the need for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

"The domino of fallen dictators must continue" - Sybiha hinted that Putin is next01.03.26, 10:49 • 14914 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Institute for the Study of War
United Nations
United States
Iran