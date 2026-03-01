$43.210.00
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 16350 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 33593 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders
March 1, 01:50 AM • 53198 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 62268 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 72978 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM • 74508 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72035 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53070 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 53872 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
Britain develops plan to evacuate thousands of its citizens from the Middle East - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The UK Foreign Office is developing plans to evacuate 76,000 Britons in the Middle East, mainly in the UAE. Most of them are tourists stranded in hotels.

Britain develops plan to evacuate thousands of its citizens from the Middle East - media

The UK Foreign Office is developing plans to evacuate tens of thousands of Britons stranded in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to media reports, about 76,000 people have registered their presence in the Middle East on an online platform launched after the conflict began. Most of them are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Approximately three-quarters of this number are holidaymakers and people stranded en route, rather than permanent residents there.

Most of these people have been accommodated in hotels, making it one of the largest consular cases the Foreign Office has had to deal with in recent years.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran28.02.26, 15:20 • 10250 views

As Sky News has learned, all options are currently being assessed in terms of contingency planning and evacuation, with all air routes being explored. Other government departments are also involved in the discussions.

The media also knows that the British Foreign Office is currently unaware of any injuries to British citizens and that the government has not made contact with the Iranians.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the targeting of three US and British oil tankers01.03.26, 19:06 • 2438 views

