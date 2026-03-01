Britain develops plan to evacuate thousands of its citizens from the Middle East - media

The UK Foreign Office is developing plans to evacuate tens of thousands of Britons stranded in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to media reports, about 76,000 people have registered their presence in the Middle East on an online platform launched after the conflict began. Most of them are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Approximately three-quarters of this number are holidaymakers and people stranded en route, rather than permanent residents there.

Most of these people have been accommodated in hotels, making it one of the largest consular cases the Foreign Office has had to deal with in recent years.

As Sky News has learned, all options are currently being assessed in terms of contingency planning and evacuation, with all air routes being explored. Other government departments are also involved in the discussions.

The media also knows that the British Foreign Office is currently unaware of any injuries to British citizens and that the government has not made contact with the Iranians.

