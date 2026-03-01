Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reported

In the Pakistani port city of Karachi, six protesters were killed and 20 more were injured during an attempt to storm the well-fortified US consulate complex. It was later reported that the death toll rose to 9 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to Karachi police spokesman Rehan Ali, hundreds of people suddenly gathered near the American consulate, after which law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene.

According to the media, citing video footage obtained by the editorial office, the protest was related to US and Israeli strikes on neighboring Iran.

Dozens of participants broke through protective barriers and hit the consulate windows with sticks. After that, flames ignited in the windows (presumably, the protesters used grenades or explosive mixtures).

The circumstances of the protesters' deaths are currently not specified.

It is worth recalling that the movement of US government personnel in Karachi has already been restricted, and the consulate previously issued a statement citing "current regional tensions."

Recall

The day before, on February 28, a massive artillery shelling began on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan amid the escalation of the war.