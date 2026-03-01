$43.210.00
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders
March 1, 01:50 AM • 18881 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 31323 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 46219 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
February 28, 12:56 PM • 54281 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 62300 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikes
February 28, 08:36 AM • 47675 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 50825 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 52137 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 57921 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Publications
Exclusives
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The US for the first time used inexpensive, disposable attack drones during an operation in Iran. This tactic was previously employed by Ukraine to repel the Russian invasion.

The United States of America used inexpensive disposable attack drones for the first time in combat during strikes on Iran. Ukraine first used the same tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As noted by the US Central Command, in the first hours of the operation, high-precision weapons launched from air, land, and sea were used. In addition, the CENTCOM "Scorpion Strike" task force used inexpensive disposable drones in combat for the first time.

The use of drones helped Ukraine turn the tide of the war against Russia, despite less firepower and personnel, and was subsequently copied by the Russians, which changed modern military tactics.

- the report says.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, media, including Iranian ones, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ali Khamenei
United States Central Command
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Iran