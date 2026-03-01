US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico

The United States of America used inexpensive disposable attack drones for the first time in combat during strikes on Iran. Ukraine first used the same tactic during the repulsion of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As noted by the US Central Command, in the first hours of the operation, high-precision weapons launched from air, land, and sea were used. In addition, the CENTCOM "Scorpion Strike" task force used inexpensive disposable drones in combat for the first time.

The use of drones helped Ukraine turn the tide of the war against Russia, despite less firepower and personnel, and was subsequently copied by the Russians, which changed modern military tactics. - the report says.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the head of the Islamic Republic as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, media, including Iranian ones, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated.