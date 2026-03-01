$43.210.00
FBI puts counter-terrorism units on high alert due to threat of retaliation from Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The FBI is stepping up security measures and mobilizing intelligence teams due to the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. In New York, round-the-clock surveillance has been established over pro-Iranian organizations, and special services are monitoring Hezbollah's activities.

FBI puts counter-terrorism units on high alert due to threat of retaliation from Iran

FBI Director Kash Patel announced an emergency strengthening of security measures and the mobilization of the bureau's intelligence teams in response to a large-scale escalation of the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. This decision was made against the backdrop of Iranian strikes on American military bases in the region. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

In New York, a joint FBI and local police task force established round-the-clock surveillance of pro-Iranian organizations that began actively calling on supporters to mobilize on digital platforms. Analysts characterize the current rhetoric of these groups as hostile and aggressive, requiring an immediate response from law enforcement to prevent possible unrest.

Trump believes information about the death of Iran's Supreme Leader as a result of joint airstrikes28.02.26, 23:26 • 2462 views

Law enforcement officers emphasize that special attention is paid to identifying individuals who praise Tehran's actions and may try to organize provocations within the country.

Threat from Hezbollah and the factor of the elimination of the Iranian leader

A separate area of work for American special services remains monitoring the activity of the Hezbollah group, which traditionally acts as an instrument of Iranian influence.

Although the organization's leadership previously stated its intention to refrain from intervention if strikes were limited, information about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei radically changes the situation. US intelligence agencies fear that the loss of Iran's Supreme Leader will be a critical point that will force the terrorist structure to abandon restraint and launch a series of terrorist attacks against American targets around the world.

Iran declares readiness for a prolonged war and denies significant losses from airstrikes28.02.26, 23:05 • 3290 views

Stepan Haftko

