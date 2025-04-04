New York City

Marvel presented the second trailer for the movie "Fantastic Four", where the team saves the world from Galactus. The events unfold in an alternative Marvel multiverse.
During a transatlantic voyage on the Queen Mary 2 liner, more than 200 passengers contracted norovirus. Due to the outbreak of the disease, the ship is returning to its port of departure.
Carlos Lehder, Pablo Escobar's criminal partner, was arrested in Colombia on charges of drug and arms trafficking, but was released three days later. The court ruled that the sentence had expired.
Hollywood studios are making money on fake trailers created by AI instead of blocking them. They receive advertising revenue from these videos, even though it violates copyright.
Employees, journalists and unions of "Voice of America" have sued the Trump administration over the closure of US government-funded news agencies. They believe this violates their right to journalistic freedom.
Nearly 700 flights of 60 airlines have been canceled due to a fire at a power substation near Heathrow Airport. The airport, which is the largest in Britain, has suspended operations until March 22.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.
Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.
In 2024, Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion, which is 10 times more than in 2014. The company also reported its first annual profit and an increase in users to 675 million.
The province of Ontario has increased electricity rates by 25% for three U. S. states in response to Trump's trade restrictions. The surcharge will be 10 Canadian dollars per megawatt-hour for Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.
The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.
In March 2025, five new series of different genres will be released - from the superhero Daredevil to a reality show with Meghan Markle. The premieres also include a detective story, a comedy, and a family drama.
Mark Zuckerberg performed at Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party wearing a replica of singer Benson Boone's Grammy 2025 costume. The founder of Meta danced on the piano and performed the song “Beautiful Things” in a blue sequined jumpsuit.
A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties offering payment for attacks on Muslim targets has been discovered in Britain. The channels disseminate instructions for making weapons and encourage violent actions.
Russia is in talks with the United States to reopen its diplomatic presence. According to CNN, Moscow plans to use this to restore its spy network under diplomatic cover.
US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.
Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.
39-year-old actress Michelle Trachtenberg died in her apartment in New York. The actress had recently undergone a liver transplant, and her death is not considered suspicious.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee imposed fines on Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike behavior. Both Inter Miami players grabbed opponents by the neck during and after the match with New York City.
Ryan Reynolds was spotted on the streets of New York wearing sunglasses after scandalous reports about his attempts to gain support in Hollywood. The actor recently joked about the situation during the SNL50 show.
American soul singer Roberta Flack, known for her hit song “Killing Me Softly,” has died. The two-time Grammy winner for Best Recording of the Year passed away in New York surrounded by her family.
Justin Bieber's representative has denied rumors about the singer's drug use. The artist's tired appearance is explained by sleepless nights due to work in the studio and caring for his young son.
A boat with six people on board capsized near New York City in the Newport Walk area. Five people were rescued, but three died in hospital, one in serious condition and one in stable condition.
The study showed that the brain retains memories from the period of childhood amnesia to adulthood, although they are not consciously remembered. The age of the first memories and their details depend on the cultural environment and upbringing.
Denis Berinchik suffered his first professional defeat at Madison Square Garden against American Keyshawn Davis. The fight ended with a knockout in the fourth round after a knockdown in the third.
February 14 is not only Valentine's Day, but also International Day of Loneliness and Library Lovers' Day. It is also the International Winter Day “Bike to Work” and the Day of Sound Healing.
HBO is preparing to produce a new season of True Detective. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027, and Issa Lopez will once again act as a screenwriter.
The legendary Beatles member performed an unexpected surprise concert in front of 575 people at the Bowery Ballroom. The tickets were sold out in 30 minutes, and the programme included The Beatles' hits and solo compositions.
19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.
Designer Ivan Frolov is designing a costume for the Eurovision Song Contest finalist KHAYAT. The image will include the symbols of the morning dawn and golden strings, reflecting the concept of the artist's performance.