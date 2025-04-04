New York City

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15851 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28983 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64923 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214007 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391981 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310850 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244235 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255112 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214007 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391981 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310850 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3160 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14299 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45535 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72126 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

New York City

News by theme

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Marvel presented the second trailer for the movie "Fantastic Four", where the team saves the world from Galactus. The events unfold in an alternative Marvel multiverse.

News of the World • April 4, 07:29 AM • 105016 views

More than 200 people on a cruise ship contracted norovirus during a transatlantic voyage

During a transatlantic voyage on the Queen Mary 2 liner, more than 200 passengers contracted norovirus. Due to the outbreak of the disease, the ship is returning to its port of departure.

News of the World • April 4, 06:59 AM • 11324 views

Pablo Escobar's partner was arrested again in Colombia, but quickly released after 3 days

Carlos Lehder, Pablo Escobar's criminal partner, was arrested in Colombia on charges of drug and arms trafficking, but was released three days later. The court ruled that the sentence had expired.

News of the World • April 1, 10:13 AM • 11587 views

Artificial Intelligence on YouTube: Hollywood studios are not blocking fake trailers, but are making money on them

Hollywood studios are making money on fake trailers created by AI instead of blocking them. They receive advertising revenue from these videos, even though it violates copyright.

News of the World • March 28, 06:04 PM • 138794 views

"Voice of America" employees sue the Trump administration

Employees, journalists and unions of "Voice of America" have sued the Trump administration over the closure of US government-funded news agencies. They believe this violates their right to journalistic freedom.

Politics • March 22, 01:56 AM • 24873 views

Dozens of airlines cancel flights due to the closure of Europe's busiest airport

Nearly 700 flights of 60 airlines have been canceled due to a fire at a power substation near Heathrow Airport. The airport, which is the largest in Britain, has suspended operations until March 22.

News of the World • March 21, 08:36 AM • 602271 views

Crimea is Ukrainian, we did not discuss the issue of recognizing it as Russian with Trump - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he did not discuss the issue of Crimea with Donald Trump. He emphasized that Crimea is a Ukrainian peninsula, a unique nature and an integral part of Ukraine.

Politics • March 20, 03:16 PM • 12513 views

Parades, masquerades and performances: Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated St. Patrick's Day in Ireland

Half a million people celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a parade in Dublin. Celebrations also took place in Cork, Galway, other cities and around the world.

News of the World • March 17, 04:09 PM • 142182 views

Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion

In 2024, Spotify paid the music industry a record $10 billion, which is 10 times more than in 2014. The company also reported its first annual profit and an increase in users to 675 million.

News of the World • March 12, 11:33 AM • 12877 views

Canada raises electricity prices for three U.S. states

The province of Ontario has increased electricity rates by 25% for three U. S. states in response to Trump's trade restrictions. The surcharge will be 10 Canadian dollars per megawatt-hour for Minnesota, Michigan, and New York.

News of the World • March 10, 06:59 PM • 46061 views

Trump administration placed the FBI headquarters on a list for potential sale, but suddenly changed the list

The Trump administration published a list of 440 federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters. A few hours later, the list was reduced to 320 properties, removing all buildings in Washington.

News of the World • March 5, 09:44 AM • 16883 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

In March 2025, five new series of different genres will be released - from the superhero Daredevil to a reality show with Meghan Markle. The premieres also include a detective story, a comedy, and a family drama.

News of the World • March 2, 06:35 PM • 295116 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Mark Zuckerberg performed at Priscilla Chan's 40th birthday party wearing a replica of singer Benson Boone's Grammy 2025 costume. The founder of Meta danced on the piano and performed the song “Beautiful Things” in a blue sequined jumpsuit.

News of the World • March 1, 08:56 AM • 121362 views

UK Telegram channels linked to Russia offer to pay for attacks on mosques - Guardian

A network of Telegram channels with Russian ties offering payment for attacks on Muslim targets has been discovered in Britain. The channels disseminate instructions for making weapons and encourage violent actions.

News of the World • February 28, 05:21 PM • 28833 views

Russia wants to revive its spying in the United States under the guise of diplomacy - CNN

Russia is in talks with the United States to reopen its diplomatic presence. According to CNN, Moscow plans to use this to restore its spy network under diplomatic cover.

Politics • February 28, 03:46 PM • 25898 views

US Attorney General discloses part of the documents in the Epstein case: what the files contain

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi has released the first part of the declassified documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. The files contain a phone book with contacts of famous people, although this information was already available earlier.

News of the World • February 28, 01:29 PM • 19594 views

Gene Hackman, a Hollywood legend known for the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde

Hollywood actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe. Hackman was known for his roles in the films The French Connection, Bonnie and Clyde, and Unforgiven.

News of the World • February 27, 09:52 AM • 27582 views

Gossip Girl star dies in the US

39-year-old actress Michelle Trachtenberg died in her apartment in New York. The actress had recently undergone a liver transplant, and her death is not considered suspicious.

News of the World • February 26, 06:36 PM • 38500 views

MLS fines Messi and Suarez for their behavior in the match with New York

The MLS Disciplinary Committee imposed fines on Messi and Suarez for unsportsmanlike behavior. Both Inter Miami players grabbed opponents by the neck during and after the match with New York City.

Sports • February 26, 01:49 PM • 20205 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds was spotted on the streets of New York wearing sunglasses after scandalous reports about his attempts to gain support in Hollywood. The actor recently joked about the situation during the SNL50 show.

News of the World • February 26, 08:37 AM • 168825 views

Roberta Flack, the Queen of Soul, known for the song Killing Me Softly, has died

American soul singer Roberta Flack, known for her hit song “Killing Me Softly,” has died. The two-time Grammy winner for Best Recording of the Year passed away in New York surrounded by her family.

News of the World • February 24, 04:55 PM • 22146 views

“Exhausting and pathetic": Justin Bieber denies rumors of drug use

Justin Bieber's representative has denied rumors about the singer's drug use. The artist's tired appearance is explained by sleepless nights due to work in the studio and caring for his young son.

UNN Lite • February 24, 09:30 AM • 140023 views

A boat capsized near New York: there are dead and injured

A boat with six people on board capsized near New York City in the Newport Walk area. Five people were rescued, but three died in hospital, one in serious condition and one in stable condition.

Society • February 24, 04:24 AM • 31434 views

Scientists have discovered that memories from early childhood are likely to be stored in the brain for life

The study showed that the brain retains memories from the period of childhood amnesia to adulthood, although they are not consciously remembered. The age of the first memories and their details depend on the cultural environment and upbringing.

Health • February 16, 06:38 PM • 119149 views

Berincik loses WBO lightweight title in fight with Davis

Denis Berinchik suffered his first professional defeat at Madison Square Garden against American Keyshawn Davis. The fight ended with a knockout in the fourth round after a knockdown in the third.

Sports • February 15, 04:54 AM • 31483 views

International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

February 14 is not only Valentine's Day, but also International Day of Loneliness and Library Lovers' Day. It is also the International Winter Day “Bike to Work” and the Day of Sound Healing.

Society • February 14, 04:25 AM • 25856 views

The new season of True Detective will change location: HBO reveals details

HBO is preparing to produce a new season of True Detective. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027, and Issa Lopez will once again act as a screenwriter.

News of the World • February 13, 04:38 PM • 144626 views

Paul McCartney gave a secret concert in New York for $50 per ticket

The legendary Beatles member performed an unexpected surprise concert in front of 575 people at the Bowery Ballroom. The tickets were sold out in 30 minutes, and the programme included The Beatles' hits and solo compositions.

News of the World • February 12, 05:03 PM • 123523 views

19 US states want to ban DOGE Musk from accessing personal data of Americans through the court

19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.

News of the World • February 8, 10:11 AM • 31992 views

FROLOV created a look for the finalist of the Eurovision Song Contest KHAYAT

Designer Ivan Frolov is designing a costume for the Eurovision Song Contest finalist KHAYAT. The image will include the symbols of the morning dawn and golden strings, reflecting the concept of the artist's performance.

Society • February 7, 04:21 PM • 120041 views