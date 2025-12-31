$42.390.17
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 142 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 5694 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 11408 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 24013 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 56818 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40123 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34064 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31924 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21717 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
UN cuts next year's budget by 7% due to financial crisis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The United Nations has approved a 7% budget cut to $3.45 billion for 2026, which is $270 million less than the current budget. This decision is due to a financial crisis caused by US debt and involves cutting 2,900 positions.

UN cuts next year's budget by 7% due to financial crisis

The United Nations has approved a 7% cut in its budget compared to last year amid a financial crisis caused, in particular, by the US refusal to pay its debts. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The UN General Assembly voted to adopt an operating budget of $3.45 billion for 2026, down from this year's budget of $3.72 billion, to fund administrative and operational activities.

The cut, which also includes a reduction of 2,900 positions, comes as part of the UN's attempts to save elsewhere. Earlier this month, the organization announced that it would no longer provide paper towels in the restrooms of its global headquarters in New York.

"Liquidity remains precarious, and this problem will persist regardless of the final budget approved by the General Assembly, due to the unacceptable amount of arrears," UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted earlier this month in his own proposal for a revised budget for next year. The approved budget is about $200 million larger than what the UN chief proposed.

Guterres, who had been working for several months on a financial survival plan for the UN, proposed cutting the budget by $577 million and reducing 18% of jobs. He explained the need for such measures by the arrears of past years, mostly owed by the United States.

Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian war28.12.25, 23:53 • 24898 views

The US typically pays 22% of the UN's regular budget, but the Trump administration did not pay the 2025 bill of $826 million and still owes about $660 million in arrears. On Monday, the US pledged $2 billion to the organization's humanitarian arm.

President Donald Trump accused the UN of wasting taxpayer money, and US officials during his second term sought to bring the organization "back to basics."

The UN's regular budget accounts for only a portion of the total expenditures of its affiliated organizations. Agencies such as UNICEF and UNESCO are also facing financial challenges and are planning large-scale cuts.

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on human rights in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine19.12.25, 01:49 • 4565 views

