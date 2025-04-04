In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.
The Ministry of Health received 100,000 doses of the combined PENTA-Hib vaccine to protect children from five diseases. The vaccine is free and has already been distributed among the regions for scheduled vaccinations.
The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
On February 27, Ukrzaliznytsia's first international children's car on the Kyiv-Chisinau route will start running. The car is equipped with 13 special facilities for children aged 0 to 8, including playpens, billboards and audio stories.
21% of Ukrainian children have lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A UNICEF study showed a significant deterioration in the psychological state of adolescents due to the war.
The Ministry of Social Policy is developing a comprehensive system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the armed conflict. In 2024, 365 people applied for assistance, of whom 60% were women.
The government is working to implement the Strategy for Ensuring Children's Rights until 2028. The plan envisages increasing family-based care and improving services for children with disabilities.
U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.
In total, five major support programs worth over UAH 10 billion were implemented.
The German Federal Government will provide EUR 60 million for the reconstruction of Syria through non-governmental and international organizations. The funds will be used for education, children's aid and support for internally displaced persons.
In the tent city of Al-Mawassi in southern Gaza, three Palestinian babies died of cold. The children died due to the lack of warm shelter and the necessary conditions for life in the conflict zone.
The UK provides 35m pounds to restore the energy system and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Sanctions were also imposed against 20 ships and two Russian companies involved in shady oil transportation.
The Ministry of Social Policy reports that it is impossible to implement the electronic census through the NBU and telephone numbers. Currently, an alternative statistical observation tool developed jointly with UNICEF is being used.
A memorandum on the development of family forms of parenting with UNICEF was signed in the Kyiv region. Five communities of the region will be piloted to introduce new services to support orphaned children and foster families.
The government will allocate 1000 UAH of additional assistance to orphans and children without parental care for St. Nicholas Day. The Cabinet of ministers also adopted a strategy to ensure the right of children to family education until 2028.
A fake video about a charity event organized by UNICEF for Ukrainian children is being shared on TikTok. The Foundation refutes the information and warns against entering personal data on third-party resources.
The Kyiv RMA and UNICEF discussed further cooperation on the restoration of educational institutions and medical infrastructure. Out of 247 damaged educational institutions, 209 have already been restored, and a mental health center is also planned to be expanded.
UNICEF is expanding financial support programs for Ukrainian families with children in the frontline areas. Payments will amount to up to UAH 21800, and the number of schools receiving grants will increase from 350 to 800.
Only 10% of Ukrainians use reflectors on their clothes at night. But even a small and inexpensive accessory can save lives.
UNICEF and the Ministry of Reintegration have paid UAH 21,800 each to more than 103,000 Ukrainians in the frontline regions. The assistance was provided to families with children living within a 30-kilometer zone of the contact line.
Austria will provide Ukraine with EUR 2 million for the Grain from Ukraine program, EUR 5 million for the restoration of energy infrastructure, and EUR 3 million for humanitarian aid. The decision was announced following a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers.
The Brovary community has received significant financial support from international organizations for the development of inclusive education. Thanks to the grants, classrooms were modernized, special equipment was installed, and assistive technologies were introduced for children with SEN.
Iraqi authorities may pass an amendment lowering the age of consent to marriage from 18 to 9 for girls and 15 for boys. The bill would also deny women the right to divorce, inheritance and child custody.
UNICEF has delivered 270,000 doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine to Ukraine, purchased by the French government. Distribution of the vaccine among the regions has begun and will be completed in November.
UNICEF describes the situation in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic”. About 100,000 people have been left without access to food and medicine due to the Israeli blockade.
Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school catering reform. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the RMA, spoke about the main achievements, including an increase in the number of students receiving free hot meals.
Odesa Oblast has 100% prepared its boiler houses for the heating season. The process of switching boiler houses to alternative fuels with the support of international partners is underway.
Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician, first suggested washing hands with soap in 1847. At that time, he was working at the Vienna Hospital and thought about the problem of high infant mortality and postpartum fever in women.
October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.