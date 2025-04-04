$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13824 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24364 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62352 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209919 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120465 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388746 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308513 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213363 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244033 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255005 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70935 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42865 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128574 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12831 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128612 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209919 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388746 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252802 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1592 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12433 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42900 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70969 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56696 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Organizations

UNICEF

News by theme

Measles in Europe: WHO reports doubling of cases amid vaccination decline after COVID

In 2024, the number of measles cases in Europe has doubled, reaching its highest level since 1997. WHO and UNICEF are calling for a restoration of vaccination, the level of which fell after the pandemic.

Health • March 13, 03:00 PM • 15825 views

A new 5-in-1 vaccine for infants has appeared in the regions: what you need to know

The Ministry of Health received 100,000 doses of the combined PENTA-Hib vaccine to protect children from five diseases. The vaccine is free and has already been distributed among the regions for scheduled vaccinations.

Society • March 10, 09:53 AM • 15223 views

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Health • February 28, 08:00 AM • 30021 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 26088 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia launches the first international children's car: what's inside?

On February 27, Ukrzaliznytsia's first international children's car on the Kyiv-Chisinau route will start running. The car is equipped with 13 special facilities for children aged 0 to 8, including playpens, billboards and audio stories.

Society • February 21, 04:35 PM • 28461 views

One in five children in Ukraine has lost a close relative or friend due to war - UNICEF study

21% of Ukrainian children have lost a close relative or friend since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. A UNICEF study showed a significant deterioration in the psychological state of adolescents due to the war.

Society • February 21, 03:01 PM • 25761 views

Ukraine creates a new system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the war

The Ministry of Social Policy is developing a comprehensive system of assistance to victims of sexual violence during the armed conflict. In 2024, 365 people applied for assistance, of whom 60% were women.

Society • February 7, 08:56 AM • 28182 views

By 2028, almost 100% of orphans in Ukraine will be raised in family-based care - Ministry of Social Policy

The government is working to implement the Strategy for Ensuring Children's Rights until 2028. The plan envisages increasing family-based care and improving services for children with disabilities.

Society • January 30, 09:37 AM • 23727 views

Joe Biden presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients

U. S. President Joe Biden has awarded the country's highest civilian honor to 19 prominent individuals. Among the honorees are footballer Messi, politician Hillary Clinton, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and other prominent figures.

News of the World • January 4, 11:31 PM • 25213 views

Main areas of crisis payments in 2024: where the largest amounts went

In total, five major support programs worth over UAH 10 billion were implemented.

Society • January 2, 10:27 AM • 29191 views

Germany to allocate 60 million euros for Syria's reconstruction

The German Federal Government will provide EUR 60 million for the reconstruction of Syria through non-governmental and international organizations. The funds will be used for education, children's aid and support for internally displaced persons.

News of the World • December 30, 04:48 AM • 21128 views

Three Palestinian babies freeze to death in Gaza

In the tent city of Al-Mawassi in southern Gaza, three Palestinian babies died of cold. The children died due to the lack of warm shelter and the necessary conditions for life in the conflict zone.

News of the World • December 26, 12:11 PM • 15887 views

UK allocates more than 44 million dollars to help Ukraine and imposes new sanctions against russia

The UK provides 35m pounds to restore the energy system and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Sanctions were also imposed against 20 ships and two Russian companies involved in shady oil transportation.

Economy • December 17, 01:30 PM • 15742 views
Exclusive

The method of population census through the NBU cannot be implemented - Ministry of Social Policy

The Ministry of Social Policy reports that it is impossible to implement the electronic census through the NBU and telephone numbers. Currently, an alternative statistical observation tool developed jointly with UNICEF is being used.

Society • December 16, 01:29 PM • 168989 views

Kyiv region signs memorandum with UNICEF: what will change for orphaned children

A memorandum on the development of family forms of parenting with UNICEF was signed in the Kyiv region. Five communities of the region will be piloted to introduce new services to support orphaned children and foster families.

Society • November 27, 02:40 PM • 15720 views

Guardians will receive a one-time 1 thousand UAH for each orphan child

The government will allocate 1000 UAH of additional assistance to orphans and children without parental care for St. Nicholas Day. The Cabinet of ministers also adopted a strategy to ensure the right of children to family education until 2028.

Society • November 26, 01:02 PM • 18223 views

Beware of fake: UNICEF warns of non-existent charity event “gifts for St. Nicholas Day”

A fake video about a charity event organized by UNICEF for Ukrainian children is being shared on TikTok. The Foundation refutes the information and warns against entering personal data on third-party resources.

Society • November 25, 09:47 PM • 15340 views

Kyiv region will work to expand cooperation with UNICEF to support children and families - Kravchenko

The Kyiv RMA and UNICEF discussed further cooperation on the restoration of educational institutions and medical infrastructure. Out of 247 damaged educational institutions, 209 have already been restored, and a mental health center is also planned to be expanded.

Society • November 25, 06:17 PM • 20743 views

UNICEF expands assistance to Ukrainians: who can count on payments

UNICEF is expanding financial support programs for Ukrainian families with children in the frontline areas. Payments will amount to up to UAH 21800, and the number of schools receiving grants will increase from 350 to 800.

Society • November 25, 03:26 PM • 33852 views

What are the types of reflectors and how to wear them correctly to be visible on the road

Only 10% of Ukrainians use reflectors on their clothes at night. But even a small and inexpensive accessory can save lives.

Society • November 22, 07:40 PM • 48404 views

More than 100 thousand Ukrainians received winter aid from UNICEF: who and how much

UNICEF and the Ministry of Reintegration have paid UAH 21,800 each to more than 103,000 Ukrainians in the frontline regions. The assistance was provided to families with children living within a 30-kilometer zone of the contact line.

Society • November 21, 01:34 PM • 22646 views

Austria allocates 10 million euros to support Ukraine: where will the money go

Austria will provide Ukraine with EUR 2 million for the Grain from Ukraine program, EUR 5 million for the restoration of energy infrastructure, and EUR 3 million for humanitarian aid. The decision was announced following a meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers.

War • November 20, 02:18 PM • 20504 views
Exclusive

UNICEF and SaveTheChildren support inclusion in Brovary: new opportunities for children with special needs

The Brovary community has received significant financial support from international organizations for the development of inclusive education. Thanks to the grants, classrooms were modernized, special equipment was installed, and assistive technologies were introduced for children with SEN.

Society • November 14, 01:19 PM • 115372 views

Iraq wants to allow adult men to marry 9-year-old girls

Iraqi authorities may pass an amendment lowering the age of consent to marriage from 18 to 9 for girls and 15 for boys. The bill would also deny women the right to divorce, inheritance and child custody.

News of the World • November 11, 04:24 PM • 21763 views

Ukraine has received 270 thousand doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine: what you should know

UNICEF has delivered 270,000 doses of tetanus and diphtheria vaccine to Ukraine, purchased by the French government. Distribution of the vaccine among the regions has begun and will be completed in November.

Society • November 5, 12:55 PM • 16528 views

Hundreds of thousands of people in northern Gaza at risk of death - UN

UNICEF describes the situation in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic”. About 100,000 people have been left without access to food and medicine due to the Israeli blockade.

War • November 1, 11:15 PM • 28318 views

Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school nutrition reform: Kravchenko tells about the results

Kyiv region was one of the first to launch a school catering reform. Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of the RMA, spoke about the main achievements, including an increase in the number of students receiving free hot meals.

Society • October 22, 11:14 AM • 16068 views

Kiper told about the preparation of Odesa region for the heating season

Odesa Oblast has 100% prepared its boiler houses for the heating season. The process of switching boiler houses to alternative fuels with the support of international partners is underway.

Society • October 15, 04:28 PM • 16316 views

October 15: World Handwashing Day, International Day of Rural Women

Ignaz Semmelweis, a physician, first suggested washing hands with soap in 1847. At that time, he was working at the Vienna Hospital and thought about the problem of high infant mortality and postpartum fever in women.

UNN Lite • October 15, 03:03 AM • 131474 views

October 11: International Day of the Girl Child, World Egg Day

October 11 is the International Day of the Girl Child, established by the United Nations in 2011. The goal is to draw attention to the problems of inequality and violence against girls, as well as to demonstrate their opportunities in the modern world.

UNN Lite • October 11, 03:03 AM • 119538 views