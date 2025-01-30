By 2028, almost 100% of orphans in Ukraine will be raised in family-based care - Ministry of Social Policy

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

By 2028, almost 100% of orphans in Ukraine will be raised in family-based care - Ministry of Social Policy

By 2028, almost 100% of orphans in Ukraine will be raised in family-based care - Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

The government is working to implement the Strategy for Ensuring Children's Rights until 2028. The plan envisages increasing family-based care and improving services for children with disabilities.

By 2028, about 95% of children left without parental care will be raised in family-based care. The provision of social, educational and medical services to children with disabilities will increase by one third. According to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine , these plans can only be realized if the government's Strategy is fully implemented.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

The Ministry of Social Policy is working to implement the Strategy to ensure the right of every child in Ukraine to grow up in a family environment by 2028.

The relevant ministry promises that if the goal is realized:

95% of orphans and children deprived of parental care will be brought up in family-based care;

The number of children receiving institutional care and education will decrease by 30% (80% of children under 3 years of age) compared to 2023.

30% more children with disabilities and/or special educational needs will receive social, medical and educational services in communities.

For reference

The Ministry of Social Policy claims that the Strategy for Ensuring the Rights of Every Child in Ukraine is based on the principles adopted by European countries, as well as "fundamental values aimed at ensuring the rights of every child." It refers to the "intersectoral nature of the reform of the system of care and support for children.

Five Ukrainian children returned from the TOT28.01.25, 12:16 • 27874 views

In accordance with this strategy, the Government of Ukraine has defined a total of 6 strategic goals.

Among them:

Increasing the capacity of families with children to provide care and education and create a safe environment for children;

Growing up orphans and children deprived of parental care, including those with disabilities, in a family environment;

Ensuring that temporarily and forcibly displaced, evacuated, and deported children, children from TOT, and children from places where hostilities are taking place grow up in a family environment;

Observance of children's rights and interests, including during the reform of institutions;

Ensuring that children with experience of alternative care have the opportunity to establish social relationships;

Creation of organizational and legal conditions for a number of goals, including, in particular, ensuring the level of children's awareness of the full social development of the child; 

Guardians will receive a one-time 1 thousand UAH for each orphan child26.11.24, 15:02 • 18181 view

Recall

In Ukraine, there are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care, which is 2 thousand less than in 2023. The number of foster families has increased by 160 and now exceeds 400.

A memorandum on the development of family-based childcare was signed with UNICEF in Kyiv region. In 5 pilot communities of Kyiv region, we will implement a set of measures to popularize family-based forms of education. 

Kyiv region signs memorandum with UNICEF: what will change for orphaned children27.11.24, 16:40 • 15684 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

