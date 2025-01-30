By 2028, almost 100% of orphans in Ukraine will be raised in family-based care - Ministry of Social Policy

By 2028, about 95% of children left without parental care will be raised in family-based care. The provision of social, educational and medical services to children with disabilities will increase by one third. According to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine , these plans can only be realized if the government's Strategy is fully implemented.

The Ministry of Social Policy is working to implement the Strategy to ensure the right of every child in Ukraine to grow up in a family environment by 2028.

The relevant ministry promises that if the goal is realized:

95% of orphans and children deprived of parental care will be brought up in family-based care;

The number of children receiving institutional care and education will decrease by 30% (80% of children under 3 years of age) compared to 2023.

30% more children with disabilities and/or special educational needs will receive social, medical and educational services in communities.

The Ministry of Social Policy claims that the Strategy for Ensuring the Rights of Every Child in Ukraine is based on the principles adopted by European countries, as well as "fundamental values aimed at ensuring the rights of every child." It refers to the "intersectoral nature of the reform of the system of care and support for children.

In accordance with this strategy, the Government of Ukraine has defined a total of 6 strategic goals.

Among them:

Increasing the capacity of families with children to provide care and education and create a safe environment for children;

Growing up orphans and children deprived of parental care, including those with disabilities, in a family environment;

Ensuring that temporarily and forcibly displaced, evacuated, and deported children, children from TOT, and children from places where hostilities are taking place grow up in a family environment;

Observance of children's rights and interests, including during the reform of institutions;

Ensuring that children with experience of alternative care have the opportunity to establish social relationships;

Creation of organizational and legal conditions for a number of goals, including, in particular, ensuring the level of children's awareness of the full social development of the child;

In Ukraine, there are 62 thousand orphans and children deprived of parental care, which is 2 thousand less than in 2023. The number of foster families has increased by 160 and now exceeds 400.

A memorandum on the development of family-based childcare was signed with UNICEF in Kyiv region. In 5 pilot communities of Kyiv region, we will implement a set of measures to popularize family-based forms of education.

