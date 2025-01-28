Five Ukrainian children returned from the TOT

Five children from the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions have returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA plan. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.



Details

Five children aged from 1.5 years to the age of majority were returned from the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

According to Lubinets, this became possible as part of the implementation of the President's action plan Bring Kids Back UA.

One of the young men told us that he could not leave the TOT on his own, so he contacted our Office, which helped him leave. Today, Ukraine, together with charitable foundations and organizations, is helping him with obtaining documents, finding housing and enrolling in a higher education institution, - the statement said.

In addition, a servicewoman released from captivity made a similar request. She asked for help in returning her daughter, who was also held on the TOT.

Now the girl is with her mother.

The Commissioner also thanked Qatar for its assistance in the implementation of this process.

Recall

During the summer of 2024, the occupiers took more than 3000 children from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

