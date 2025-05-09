Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Nina Yuzhanina stated that significant changes to the Tax Code are planned to be introduced in Ukraine soon, which will oblige Internet platforms to fully identify users who sell goods. According to her, the corresponding draft law No. 13232 has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The deputy informed about this in a comment to UNN.

Previously, there were disputes because the tax authorities tried to additionally charge taxes where the identification of the person was not completed. But after the changes are made, everything will be regulated - the platforms will be obliged to conduct a full data check - Yuzhanina emphasized.

She explained that currently, to sell on popular platforms such as OLX, only the name, phone number and price of the product are sufficient. After the changes are adopted, sellers must provide full personal data: full name, date of birth, address, taxpayer registration number, and a confirmed bank card.

This will avoid new tax disputes and make anonymous trading impossible. Bank cards will also be verified, probably in cooperation with banks - the deputy noted.

She added that these changes are part of the implementation of the EU directive on the automatic exchange of information between tax authorities and online platforms.

Let us add that the courts often cancel the additional taxes charged to sellers of platforms, in particular due to the lack of full identification of sellers on marketplaces. However, as the Verkhovna Rada assures, the imperfection of the legislation will soon be regulated.