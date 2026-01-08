"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 4876 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 10239 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 13387 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 11217 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 11250 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 10499 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 16137 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12733 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 48350 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38084 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
99%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 7196 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 30407 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 29332 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 29550 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 13426 views
Publications
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 898 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 13387 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 64178 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 68890 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 72122 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
Rivne Oblast
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 29394 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 36363 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 61232 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 80467 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 121949 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Fox News

"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

This campaign is not about creativity, but about results. In less than a year of its existence, the corps has implemented many reforms called for by the corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. The corps, at its level, shows what a new-level Ukrainian army should be like.

"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign

The Third Army Corps launched a new recruitment campaign "Made for You". In it, the military tells how they scaled the experience of the Third Assault to all brigades of the corps, and what results they achieved, reports UNN.

This campaign is not about creativity, but about results. In less than a year of its existence, the corps has implemented many reforms called for by the corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. The corps, at its level, shows what the Ukrainian army of a new level should be like.

"Humane commanders, because they themselves went through the trenches. The fewest AWOLs - because they don't leave us, but come to us. We provide for everyone, because we have our own fund. And we constantly train, because we save lives. We value merits, not epaulets. Initiative is welcomed, hobbies are supported, and punks and rappers serve together. This is an army for people," the corps stated.

The Third Army Corps created its own air defense, a unit of ground robotic systems, and a regiment of unmanned systems. Pilot training takes place at its own KillHouse Academy.

A corps military medical commission (VLC) has been established - without queues, bureaucracy, and humiliation of servicemen. Soldiers are treated in their own hospital. From the moment of injury and during rehabilitation, they are cared for by the "Angels" Patronage Service. The Veteran Corps was created to support veterans after service.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity