"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign

The Third Army Corps launched a new recruitment campaign "Made for You". In it, the military tells how they scaled the experience of the Third Assault to all brigades of the corps, and what results they achieved, reports UNN.

This campaign is not about creativity, but about results. In less than a year of its existence, the corps has implemented many reforms called for by the corps commander, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. The corps, at its level, shows what the Ukrainian army of a new level should be like.

"Humane commanders, because they themselves went through the trenches. The fewest AWOLs - because they don't leave us, but come to us. We provide for everyone, because we have our own fund. And we constantly train, because we save lives. We value merits, not epaulets. Initiative is welcomed, hobbies are supported, and punks and rappers serve together. This is an army for people," the corps stated.

The Third Army Corps created its own air defense, a unit of ground robotic systems, and a regiment of unmanned systems. Pilot training takes place at its own KillHouse Academy.

A corps military medical commission (VLC) has been established - without queues, bureaucracy, and humiliation of servicemen. Soldiers are treated in their own hospital. From the moment of injury and during rehabilitation, they are cared for by the "Angels" Patronage Service. The Veteran Corps was created to support veterans after service.