Andriy Biletskyi's Third Corps presented the second wave of the recruiting campaign "We are here to live," focused on the future
of children and the families of defenders. The campaign uses personal photos and videos of servicemen with their children,
emphasizing the goal of preserving Ukraine for future generations.
Historian Yaroslav Hrytsak named Zaluzhnyi, Biletskyi, and Budanov as possible successors to Zelenskyy. He noted that Ukraine is
close to the risk of national collapse due to Russian advances, economic crisis, and a corruption scandal.