Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - media
December 24, 12:45 PM
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail
December 24, 01:13 PM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements
05:26 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 15835 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 14280 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 20553 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 21579 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 28419 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
China
Europe
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
December 23, 08:10 AM
Actual
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports that Russia controls Belarus' food market. Pork production in the country has decreased by 12%, and Russia is increasing exports, turning Belarus into a dependent sales market.

Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russia has established control over the food market of Belarus. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2025, the Belarusian pork market is rapidly declining: production decreased by 12%, the livestock decreased by 121 thousand heads, and in some regions, it practically disappeared.

Against this background, Russia is aggressively increasing exports, turning Belarus into a dependent sales market. Pork supplies from the Russian Federation increased by a third, exceeding 324 thousand tons - 26% more than last year, and are actually displacing local producers

- the report says.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP23.12.25, 01:00 • 5202 views

It is indicated that the Russian meat market is experiencing a drop in domestic demand, which caused wholesale prices to fall to the level of 2023. Thus, in December, all categories became cheaper, but most of all - pork. At the same time, competition with Chinese producers increased pressure: prices for individual parts of a pork carcass in Russia fell below the cost of chicken fillet from China, which forced Russian suppliers to aggressively dump products in Belarus, undermining the positions of local collective farms.

Belarus has become the main importer of Russian lard - about 80% of exports, more than 10 thousand tons for almost $15 million, go here. Supplies increased by 4% in physical and by 29% in monetary terms. A similar situation is in the dairy segment: exports of Russian milk and cream in packaging increased by 23%, and Belarus entered the top three largest buyers, receiving 10% of the total volume of $40 million

- reported the FISU.

They added: against this background, sociology records a deterioration in sentiment. Thus, a third of respondents reported a deterioration in the economic situation and their own well-being.

"Negative assessments have increased, and positive ones have decreased. This emphasizes the main trend: Russia is not just supplying products, it is displacing Belarusian producers from the key driver of the economy - the food sector, turning the country into a dependent appendage of its own market," the FISU summarizes.

Recall

Russian citizens are increasingly saving on food and switching to purchases in hard discounters due to the "economic context." This was stated in an interview with Russian media by Ekaterina Lobacheva, president of the X5 group, the country's largest retailer.

Russia spends 43.4 billion rubles a day on the war – that's 1.9 billion an hour: the military-industrial complex has become a "black hole" for the budget – SVRU16.12.25, 22:26 • 4702 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Belarus
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine