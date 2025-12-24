Russia has established control over the food market of Belarus. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in 2025, the Belarusian pork market is rapidly declining: production decreased by 12%, the livestock decreased by 121 thousand heads, and in some regions, it practically disappeared.

Against this background, Russia is aggressively increasing exports, turning Belarus into a dependent sales market. Pork supplies from the Russian Federation increased by a third, exceeding 324 thousand tons - 26% more than last year, and are actually displacing local producers - the report says.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP

It is indicated that the Russian meat market is experiencing a drop in domestic demand, which caused wholesale prices to fall to the level of 2023. Thus, in December, all categories became cheaper, but most of all - pork. At the same time, competition with Chinese producers increased pressure: prices for individual parts of a pork carcass in Russia fell below the cost of chicken fillet from China, which forced Russian suppliers to aggressively dump products in Belarus, undermining the positions of local collective farms.

Belarus has become the main importer of Russian lard - about 80% of exports, more than 10 thousand tons for almost $15 million, go here. Supplies increased by 4% in physical and by 29% in monetary terms. A similar situation is in the dairy segment: exports of Russian milk and cream in packaging increased by 23%, and Belarus entered the top three largest buyers, receiving 10% of the total volume of $40 million - reported the FISU.

They added: against this background, sociology records a deterioration in sentiment. Thus, a third of respondents reported a deterioration in the economic situation and their own well-being.

"Negative assessments have increased, and positive ones have decreased. This emphasizes the main trend: Russia is not just supplying products, it is displacing Belarusian producers from the key driver of the economy - the food sector, turning the country into a dependent appendage of its own market," the FISU summarizes.

Recall

Russian citizens are increasingly saving on food and switching to purchases in hard discounters due to the "economic context." This was stated in an interview with Russian media by Ekaterina Lobacheva, president of the X5 group, the country's largest retailer.

Russia spends 43.4 billion rubles a day on the war – that's 1.9 billion an hour: the military-industrial complex has become a "black hole" for the budget – SVRU